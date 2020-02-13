Police look for alleged playhouse in Santa Ana – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police raided a suspicious gambling house on Wednesday in Santa Ana.

The residence is located in the 600 block of South Newhope Street.

Investigators said the property had about 13 gaming machines inside.

Each machine has the potential to generate between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000 per week, according to authorities.

The Santa Ana Police Department said on social media that 25 people were found inside the house and detained.

At least five of the people arrested were arrested with pending arrest warrants.