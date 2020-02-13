Police arrest 17 during UC Santa Cruz student strike – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb811% %MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb812%

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF / AP) – The riots grew on the campus of the University of California, Santa Cruz, on Thursday after at least 17 people were arrested during the third day of a wild strike by instructors of graduate students demanding a higher payment.

The strikers and their followers blocked High Street near campus on Wednesday afternoon when police moved.

The officers surrounded the protesters seated in circles at the intersection with their arms joined and dragged them one by one. More protesters entered the intersection and took the places of those arrested in a tense confrontation between hundreds of protesters and dozens of police.

"They (the police) took me to the ground," said undergraduate student Ben Scheer. "(They) forced my hands behind my back and took me – four policemen."

Graduate student Brenna Byrd was among the protesters.

"When the students were arrested, we voted to stay until they were released," he said.

Those arrested face charges that include an illegal assembly, obstructing a public highway and disobeying a legal order, said UCSC spokesman Scott Hernandez-Jason.

"Officers repeatedly tried to reduce the situation and made it clear that the blockage of this main road had to stop or would lead to an arrest," Hernandez-Jason said in a statement. "The protesters closed their arms, sat on the road and refused to return to the university camp."

As part of the strike that began on Monday, graduate students will not teach, have office hours, investigate or qualify their students. The strike is a so-called wild strike, which means it is not supported by the union that represents the students. The UC system has a current employment contract with the UAW that covers all campuses.

Students began a grading strike in December, refusing to submit fall grades until they get a monthly increase of $ 1,400. The average monthly salary of the teaching assistant is $ 2,400. An average one-bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz rents for $ 2,600 per month, according to RentCafé.