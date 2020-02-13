Police: a New York voter tried to tear down a Trump tent and slapped a 15-year-old

%MINIFYHTML1bbb4d7241a0135f0b4a7596932fb06511% %MINIFYHTML1bbb4d7241a0135f0b4a7596932fb06512%

A man from New Hampshire allegedly attempted to overthrow a campaign tent of President Donald Trump and slapped a close teenager in the face after leaving a polling station in Windham during the state's presidential primary Tuesday night.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Lisa Road, Windham, was arrested Thursday after an investigation and is charged with three counts of simple assault (a class A misdemeanor) and a charge of disorderly conduct (a violation), according to a press release from Windham Police. He is being held on bail of $ 5,000 in cash, as well as an administrative retention for a probation violation. Your charge reading is scheduled for Friday.

The alleged incident took place around 6:12 p.m. outside of Windham High School. Police said Bradley left school, which served as a voting center. Then, when he passed the Trump tent, which had "several supporters / campaign workers,quot; inside, he allegedly slapped a 15-year-old boy and then allegedly assaulted two adults who tried to help the teenager.

In addition to allegedly trying to tear down the store, he threw posters of Trump's campaign, authorities said.