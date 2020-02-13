Pipeline protests cause travel delays throughout Canada

TYENDINAGA, Ontario – A ruined snow plow, three tents and some barrels sit next to the snowy tracks of the Canadian National Railroad in Tyendinaga, Ontario, a protest in support of indigenous leaders trying to stop the construction of a gas pipeline to thousands of miles away in British Columbia
The blockade, established by the Tyendinaga Mohawks, may not seem imposing. But the barricade, and similar ones erected at transport points throughout the country, has interrupted the trips of Canadians since last week, and has drawn attention to the pipeline dispute.
Tens of thousands of travelers have had to fight after the rail service stopped between Toronto and the cities of Montreal and Ottawa. Hundreds of freight trains have stagnated, and ports in eastern Canada have been isolated from the rest of Canada and the United States. Factories have prepared to close due to interruptions in delivery.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intervened for the first time and asked all parties to "resolve this as soon as possible."
"Obviously, it is extremely important to respect the right to demonstrate freely in peace," Trudeau told reporters in Senegal, one of a series of official stops he is making in Africa. "But we must ensure that the laws are respected."
Since he was first elected in 2015, Trudeau has tried to balance his promises to reconcile with the indigenous peoples of Canada for the mistakes of the past and lead Canada towards a carbon-neutral future, all while maintaining the oil industry and the economically important gas in the country.
However, this dispute develops largely under the jurisdiction of the provincial government in British Columbia.
Both British Columbia and the elected band councils of the First Wet’suwet’en Nation in the province – the leadership established under Canadian law – they have subscribed to the 416-mile pipeline project, which links the gas wells inside British Columbia to a new liquefied natural gas terminal on its coast.
The company that builds the gas pipeline, which will cost 6.2 billion Canadian dollars, has promised hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to indigenous companies.
But another branch of Wet’suwet’en’s leadership, the hereditary chiefs, says the pipeline would alter their traditional lands; They have been protesting in a camp at the construction site for more than a year.
Last week, the police, acting with a court order, tried to eliminate them, inspiring protesters across the country to act sympathetically and establish their own blockades, as well as camps, at transport sites, starting with that of Tyendinaga .
Protesters appear to be an informal alliance of environmentalists and indigenous rights defenders. Traffic has jammed in Vancouver, British Columbia; I growled ports in and around that city; and closed another Canadian national line in The north of that province.
Squats have been held in the offices of politicians throughout Canada. A suburban train line that crosses Mohawk land to Montreal remained blocked on Wednesday and sporadic demonstrations were held throughout the country.
Less than 24 hours after the protest began last week in Tyendinaga, a court granted the railroad a court order ordering protesters to leave. But how and when that order will be applied is unclear.
"Not only passenger trains are affected by these blockades, but all Canadian supply chains," said J.J. Ruest, the president and chief executive of Canadian National, in a statement. "C.N. will have no choice but to temporarily suspend service in key corridors unless the blockages come to an end."
Via Rail Canada, the passenger service, has canceled all trains from Toronto to Montreal and Ottawa, At least until Saturday.
On the roads of Tyendinaga, surrounded by snowy fields, several Mohawk protesters proudly pointed westward, where a long freight train had been idle for six days.
They sympathized little or nothing with the complaints of the railroad passengers or with the fear that the protests would create economic problems. All refused to give their full names because they face the possibility of being arrested, in addition to being sued by the railroad. But a man who identified himself as Bill said he hoped the protests would make people "realize what is happening, maybe make them think."
For him, the protest is about indigenous rights to land. Like several protesters on the tracks, he promised to stay until the pipeline project, known as Coastal GasLink, is canceled.
Others said the pipes would contaminate water and land.
On Tuesday, two officers from the Ontario Provincial Police, carrying a ceremonial gift of maple syrup, which was rejected, arrived to meet with the protesters. Later in the day, two other officers arrived, this time without gifts and with protective vests and utility belts under their civil parkas.
His message was blunt: the situation created by the protest had become "serious,quot; and the police were preparing to enforce the court order.
The only effect of that was an effort to make the protest seem more intimidating.
The snowplow, which suffers a pronounced leak of hydraulic fuel, started up, the lights went on and the plow shovel was lifted. Two cars, with the headlights on, also pointed to two police cruises that were several hundred meters away. A few protesters stood in front of the tracks.
On Wednesday, there was another official effort to end the interruptions, this time by local Mohawk authorities. The chief of the indigenous police force in the area, Jason Brant, urged everyone to pack, noting that the closure of the railroad was leading to layoffs.
"Today is the day to go to their own beds, the point is clear," Brant said.
But there were no signs that the group was going back. A tent and an old antique school bus were moved further east, to form a second protest site.