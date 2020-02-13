Pipeline protests cause travel delays throughout Canada

TYENDINAGA, Ontario – A ruined snow plow, three tents and some barrels sit next to the snowy tracks of the Canadian National Railroad in Tyendinaga, Ontario, a protest in support of indigenous leaders trying to stop the construction of a gas pipeline to thousands of miles away in British Columbia

The blockade, established by the Tyendinaga Mohawks, may not seem imposing. But the barricade, and similar ones erected at transport points throughout the country, has interrupted the trips of Canadians since last week, and has drawn attention to the pipeline dispute.

%MINIFYHTML58142c6163a97a0790b59466d5ace33d11% %MINIFYHTML58142c6163a97a0790b59466d5ace33d12%

Tens of thousands of travelers have had to fight after the rail service stopped between Toronto and the cities of Montreal and Ottawa. Hundreds of freight trains have stagnated, and ports in eastern Canada have been isolated from the rest of Canada and the United States. Factories have prepared to close due to interruptions in delivery.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intervened for the first time and asked all parties to "resolve this as soon as possible."