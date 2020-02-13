Parks and recreation meet for Galentine's day

Valentine's Day is about love and you will love this meeting!

Aubrey Square posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a picture of her with her former NBC co-stars Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones Y Kathryn Hahn. All wore black tops.

"Happy Day of Galentines," he wrote.

The political satire comedy series Parks and Recreation broadcast for seven seasons until 2015. Poehler played the main character and leader Leslie Knope, Plaza played April Ludgate, a park department intern who became an assistant to the director of parks and recreation, played by Nick Offerman.

Jones played Ann Perkins, a friend of Knope, a nurse who works part-time for Pawnee's public health department, and Hahn played Jennifer Barkley, Knope's opponent campaign manager, Bobby Newport, played by Paul Rudd.

The members of the Parks and Recreation The cast has met since the program ended its career. In 2017, Poehler, Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) and Retta (Donna Meagle) joined Plaza at the premiere of her movie Ingrid goes west in Hollywood In 2018, Plaza, Rudd, Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks) and Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt) met in Washington D.C. in the March protest for our lives to end armed violence.