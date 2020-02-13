Paris Jackson pays moving homage to the brother of "Prince Bestie,quot; on his 23rd birthday

%MINIFYHTML78aed2bb05aef71ce188021da074393011% %MINIFYHTML78aed2bb05aef71ce188021da074393012%

Prince Jackson is now 23 years old and his younger sister, Paris, 21, made sure to write a heartfelt message on his birthday! This is what she had to say!

It is no secret that Paris and Prince are very close brothers, so his attentive tribute on his birthday was not a surprise, but still managed to warm many hearts.

Paris referred to his brother as his "twin and best friend,quot; and filled him with love on his special day!

She turned to her social networks to share a gallery of old photos that showed the two over the years as best friends from the beginning.

While the photos were already moving enough, it was the message attached to them that really made fans cry.

& # 39; This guy. Right here, he is the best older brother and role model any girl could wish for. You already know all the things I want to tell you, so this Instagram is only for nonsense and concerts. Thank you for being my twin and my best friend. I love you forever until the sun is swallowed by darkness and even later. happy birthday, "Paris wrote. Aww …

There is no doubt that Prince feels exactly the same for his little sister.

They are both adults, but still make sure they spend a lot of time together, which they also enjoy and prefer other things!

For example, while I was celebrating Motown's 60th anniversary in November, Paris and Prince dressed and admitted that while you don't "always dress … when I do, it's with my beautiful sister."

They even made sure to document their preparation process for a Vogue video!

A source also told HollywoodLife about his plans for the future, revealing that he would love a career behind the camera and that, apparently, also involves Paris to some extent.

That said, ‘He wants to do a project with his brother (Blanket Jackson), and would love to work with his sister Paris on something too. He is very creative and has many ideas. "



