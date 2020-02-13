Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: this is how her ex Tommy Lee feels about her 12-day marriage!

It turns out that Tommy Lee knows very well all about the 12 days of marriage of his ex, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters! However, the man with whom the actress shares two children, Brandon and Dylan, has his own life with his wife Brittany Furlan and prefers to focus on that rather than on his ex-wife's love life.

That said, he has some feelings about the whole thing, but they are not what you can think!

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Tommy is also very aware of what Pam has been doing in his love life, but he really couldn't care less. He chooses to be as far away as possible. As long as she is not hurt, he agrees because, at the end of the day, she remains the mother of her children. "

Pamela took all her fans by surprise when she suddenly announced that she had married Jon at a small and intimate wedding.

However, the real shock did not come even two weeks later when he announced his separation!

It turns out that, after their ceremony, the separation came so quickly that the two had not yet presented the marriage certificate.

The actress and the film's producer have known and been friends for about four decades, but it seems that this failed 12-day marriage may have ruined that!

When it comes to his ex, Tommy, the drummer is preparing to celebrate his first anniversary with his wife Brittany Furlan before also preparing for his world tour.

‘Tommy's life is dedicated to Brittany and to return with The Crue for his great summer tour … He is almost 60 years old and very happy that a life with Brittany is the way to go. And, although everyone knows that he has an important history with Pam, especially having children with her and being with her again sometimes in the past, that's what it is, the past. It's been more than a decade since they were anything and leaving the past in the past is the path Tommy is taking when it comes to Pam, "said the source.



