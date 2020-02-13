Palmer triumphs in a strong performance over Rampart – Up News Info

Palmer easily managed the Rampart Rams for a score of 59-36 on Tuesday.

Alyssa Rodríguez led Palmer with 24 points scored and also collected five rebounds. Jaiden Jones had a good night, scoring 10 points.

Palmer will stay at home and play Liberty, while Rampart will travel to play Vista Ridge.

Rampart has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



