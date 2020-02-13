Palestinians praise UN list of companies linked to Israeli settlements | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTML51ef9d7cf7e83fa078f50786aa43630811% %MINIFYHTML51ef9d7cf7e83fa078f50786aa43630812%

Palestinian leaders praised the report of the United Nations Office for Human Rights, which lists companies linked to illegal Israeli settlements, saying it is a critical step to boycott Israeli companies operating in the occupied West Bank.

The UN agency said it identified 112 commercial entities, 94 based in Israel and 18 in six other countries, which has reasonable grounds to conclude that they have links to Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

He identified companies listed in the United States, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Among them was the American housing exchange company Airbnb.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights He said the findings had been subject to an "extensive and meticulous review process,quot; and that the report "reflects the serious consideration given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate."

His office said the report "does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question, or the participation of commercial companies in them."

Violation of international laws.

Palestinian leader Mustafa Barghouti said the report It provides critical information that shows that these companies operate their businesses voluntarily in violation of international law.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, adopted in 1949 to protect civilian populations in war-torn countries, says that the occupying powers will not transfer their population to the occupied territories.

Barghouti told Al Jazeera that the report will revitalize the international boycott, divestment and sanction or BDS movement and its allies that seek to boycott companies and businesses that consider themselves violators of international law by operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"This report will have a great impact because it will encourage Palestinians and others around the world to increase their boycott of these companies," he said.

The Palestinian leader called on international institutions to stop investing in companies that work in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The BDS was launched in 2005 by Palestinian civil society organizations that urged the international community to boycott, divest and sanction Israel. The movement is inspired by the struggles of decades ago to end apartheid in South Africa.

Previously, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki described the publication of the list as "a victory for international law."

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said he ordered "exceptional and tough measures,quot; against the UN body following the much delayed report.

The Palestinian leader and head of the Civil Affairs Authority, Hussein al-Shaikh, said in a tweet that the United States and Israel are "challenging international consensus,quot; and are using intimidation tools "against the UN human rights agency.

They are challenging international consensus and ruling using tools of colonial intimidation https://t.co/A4XLJWtOWa – حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) February 13, 2020

The UN list appears less than a month after the Trump administration revealed its plan for the Middle East that supported the legalization of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and the annexation of large parts of the West Bank.

Legal experts believe that the list can be used in strategic litigation against companies identified in the report.

Professor Kevin Jon Heller, who teaches international law at the University of Amsterdam and the National University of Australia, said he does not believe that the report itself can function as a basis for internal legal action against companies at this time.

"None Legal action against one of the corporations in a national court would still require proof that the corporation's activities were illegal under national law, "he said.

However, he said the report is "a useful tool to focus strategic litigation on the corporations identified in it."

Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East of Jerusalem after the 1967 war and since then it has built hundreds of illegal settlements for its Jewish citizens in the occupied Palestinian territories.

There are currently more than 750,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East of Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel and the Palestinians signed the Oslo Agreement in 1993 that stipulated a two-state solution, the idea that Israel and Palestine lived side by side, based on the 1967 lines.

However, decades after Oslo, Israel has built more Jewish settlements and confiscated more Palestinian land, effectively eliminating the agreement and ending any Palestinian hope of establishing its desired state.

"The report is a very necessary tool to deny that Israeli and international companies benefit from the occupation of Palestinian land," said Barghouti, the Palestinian leader.

