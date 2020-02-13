Overexcited Doberman breaks the glass coffee table when he makes a somersault on the couch

An excitable dog ended up smashing the coffee table of its owners after she misjudged a jump and made a somersault on the glass furniture.

Fallon's two-year-old owners captured the shocking crash at his home in San Diego, California, last Friday.

The security video shows the Doberman following the owner Paul to the living room and jumping from behind the sofa, only to fall and hit the table.

The video begins with Paul's husband resting on a sofa with three other dogs sitting on a blanket.

Everything is calm and calm when suddenly Paul appears running from the kitchen to the living room.

He slows down when he reaches the sofas and looks behind him at Fallon, who follows him anxiously.

She jumps on the two-seater sofa, but falls head first and makes a somersault on the cushion, breaking the glass table on impact.

Fallon quickly rises from the floor with his tail between his legs and looks at the glass that covers the floor while his surprised owners cover their mouths in shock.

While they process what just happened, their three dog brothers appear hilariously from their strategic position on the other sofa.

Then, Paul walks carefully to Fallon to verify that he was not injured while her husband keeps the other dogs calm and takes pictures of the disaster.

The owner of Fallon said the dog had been playing in the yard and was chasing Paul inside.

He said: & # 39; Fallon, who just turned two, is very athletic and has jumped on the back of the sofa thousands of times to his place.

& # 39; She climbed her jump, turning back and smashing the coffee table. I had been out of town for a week (that was me sitting on the couch) and she was very excited and full of energy.

"We have Canarian cameras to watch the dogs, and that's how this moment was captured."