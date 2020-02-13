Oppo raises Elvis Zhou as president of Oppo India – Latest news

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced the appointment of Elvis Zhou as president of its operations in India. Prior to this, Zhou served as general manager at Oppo in Mumbai.

Zhou is considered instrumental in the expansion of Oppo in the Indian market in 2013 and has partnered with Oppo India for more than six years.

He will now report to Charles Wong, vice president of global sales for Oppo.

"Elvis has been an integral part of Oppo India. His experience in the smartphone industry makes him the ideal person to lead our ambitious growth strategy in India as we expand our operations. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate you on your new charge,quot;. Wong said.



In his appointment, Zhou said: "I am extremely excited to take on this new role in Oppo India. The Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I hope to further strengthen the presence of the brand in the country by providing a great user experience with our products. . "

According to the market research firm IDC, Oppo ranked fourth in terms of smartphone sales volume with a market share of 10.7 percent in India in 2019.

Zhou has spent more than 11 years with Oppo in various positions, starting as regional manager of Oppo East Guangdong, where he was responsible for sales in the region.

His appointment comes at a time when mobile phone companies in India face a shortage of supply of components from China due to the new coronavirus rupture.

Oppo has a manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, where it has announced investment plans and set the goal of starting to manufacture 100 million smartphones by the end of this year.