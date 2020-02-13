Opioid overdose deaths decreased 5 percent from the state peak in 2016

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts health officials said Wednesday that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts has dropped approximately 5 percent since its peak in 2016.

The decline occurs despite the increasing presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl as a cause of opioid-related overdose deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In 2019, the opioid-related overdose mortality rate was 29 per 100,000 people. In 2016, it was 30.5 per 100,000 people.

According to the report, there were 2,023 overdose deaths related to confirmed and estimated opioids in 2019. For the same period in 2016, there were 2,097 overdose deaths related to confirmed opioids.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker said the latest information "shows that investments focused on substance abuse are having an impact, but there is still a lot of work to do to stop the opioid epidemic in our communities."

The presence of fentanyl in the toxicology of opioid-related overdose deaths remains high at 93% from January to September last year.

The percentage of opioid-related overdose deaths in which there were prescription drugs decreased between 2014 and 2016, and has remained stable since then. Prescription opioids were present in approximately 13 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2019.