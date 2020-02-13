Olivia Colman will star in front of Peter Sarsgaard in the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The star of & # 39; The Crown & # 39; It has been added to the cast, which includes Dakota Johnson, for the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, & # 39; The Lost Daughter & # 39 ;.

Maggie Gyllenhaal has hooked the Oscar winner Olivia Colman and her husband Peter Sarsgaard for her directorial debut.

The two actors will join Jessie Buckley Y Dakota Johnson in "The lost daughter", Gyllenhaal adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel.

Gyllenhaal is also among the producers.

In the movie, Colman will play a college professor and Johnson a young mother.

"When I finished reading & # 39; Elena Ferrante's lost daughter & # 39; I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud," Gyllenhaal explains, "and that bothered me and comforted me."

"I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theater, with other people around. And I started working on this adaptation. It seems to me that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, the sexuality, femininity, desire. And I am delighted to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers. "