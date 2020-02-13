Oklahoma will resume executions five years after drug confusion | USA news

The US state of Oklahoma plans to resume the execution of those sentenced to death, five years after lethal injections were put on hold after a series of mishaps in the death chamber, state officials announced Thursday.

In a joint statement, Governor Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said the state would resume executions using a lethal three-drug injection protocol. In a press release, the state said it obtained a supply of all three medications: midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.

The statement says that the Department of Corrections intends to notify the state criminal appeals court that they are ready to resume.

Oklahoma once had one of the nation's busiest death chambers, but executions were suspended after a failed lethal injection in 2014 that left a prisoner writhing on the stretcher and drug confusion in 2015 in which they were delivered the wrong lethal drugs. The attorney general's office has said in court documents that it will not request any execution date until at least five months after the publication of the new protocols.

The execution protocol announced on Thursday uses the same drugs that Oklahoma used previously, including midazolam, which the United States Supreme Court considered constitutional in 2015.

Hunter said he anticipated judicial challenges, but that any problems that occurred during executions have been associated with human errors, rather than the drugs themselves.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen inmates have exhausted all of their appeals and expect execution dates to be set.

Even after the failed executions, Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly approved a state question in 2016 that enshrined the death penalty in the state constitution, and Stitt said he supports it.

In 2015, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to approve the use of nitrogen gas for use in executions, but it never finalized plans to use it.