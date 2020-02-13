Officials identify motorcyclist killed in I-95 accident in Bristol – Up News Info Philly

BRISTOL, PA (AP) – A man from New Jersey died when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a car when they both tried to leave Interstate 95 in Bucks County. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Bristol.

Randy Reyes-Jaquez, 25, of Elizabeth, was riding a motorcycle north at high speed when he and the driver of a car tried to take Exit 39, according to Pennsylvania state police. The motorcycle crossed in front of the car, authorities said, and the driver of the car, a 37-year-old Bristol man, tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.

Reyes-Jaquez was thrown off the motorcycle and hit the windshield of the car. He landed on the road while the motorcycle ended up in a grassy area on the west side of the road.

Reyes-Jaquez was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there shortly thereafter. The driver of the car, whose name was not revealed, was apparently not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

