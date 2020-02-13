Officer buys plane ticket home for a disconsolate woman stranded at Walmart after being victim of dating scam – Up News Info Tampa

The woman, in her seventies, flew to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport from Illinois thinking she was about to start a new life with the man of her dreams. But when it arrived, nobody picked it up.
After landing, the suspects convinced her to buy gift cards at a nearby Walmart. They told him they needed money to pick it up. Police say the scammers cheated the woman with her last dollars.
"When I looked at some of the text messages on the phone, you could see that the criminals spoke to him like, & # 39; Hi, I can't wait to meet you & # 39 ;. This had been going on for at least a year," he said. Gilbert police officer. Adam Walicke told KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.
Walicke was called to see the woman after having been sitting inside a Subway restaurant inside Walmart for more than a day.
“I think he only had three dollars in it. She was essentially homeless, "Gilbert police officer Adam Walicke told KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.
Walicke thought about taking her to a homeless shelter, but "that just didn't suit me."
So he took her to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, bought her a plane ticket and arranged for her son to pick her up once he got home safely.
