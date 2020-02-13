Officer buys plane ticket home for a disconsolate woman stranded at Walmart after being victim of dating scam – Up News Info DC

– An Arizona police officer went out of his way to help an elderly woman who was the victim of an online romance scam.

The woman, in her seventies, flew to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport from Illinois thinking she was about to start a new life with the man of her dreams. But when it arrived, nobody picked it up.

After landing, the suspects convinced her to buy gift cards at a nearby Walmart. They told him they needed money to pick it up. Police say the scammers cheated the woman with her last dollars.

%MINIFYHTMLa7f0df745006e41bcec77a98197f10a511% %MINIFYHTMLa7f0df745006e41bcec77a98197f10a512%

"When I looked at some of the text messages on the phone, you could see that the criminals spoke to him like, & # 39; Hi, I can't wait to meet you & # 39 ;. This had been going on for at least a year," he said. Gilbert police officer. Adam Walicke told KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.

An Illinois woman falls in love with the romance scam, but a Gilbert police officer lends a helping hand https://t.co/jcwJuwcEo6 pic.twitter.com/sMYui6r2eI – azfamily 3TV Up News Info 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2020

Walicke was called to see the woman after having been sitting inside a Subway restaurant inside Walmart for more than a day.

“I think he only had three dollars in it. She was essentially homeless, "Gilbert police officer Adam Walicke told KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.

Walicke thought about taking her to a homeless shelter, but "that just didn't suit me."

So he took her to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, bought her a plane ticket and arranged for her son to pick her up once he got home safely.