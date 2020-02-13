NWS report shows that the area is approaching the beginning of the driest year recorded – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLfbc6c01356ee5cb69aa8b38e5d66ea9511% %MINIFYHTMLfbc6c01356ee5cb69aa8b38e5d66ea9512%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the Los Angeles River more like a drip, it was no surprise when the National Meteorological Service tweeted about the lack of rain in the area.

For January and February, combined, downtown Los Angeles has received less than half an inch. The story was very similar at the Los Angeles International Airport and even in Palmdale.

Although we had a wet start to our winter, 2020 has been very dry. We do not expect that to change in the next two weeks, so if we do not receive more rain in February, many of these places will approach the driest combined January / February recorded. – NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 12, 2020

Total low rainfall has worried many about the increase in drought and the dangers of fires with summer not so far away.

"We could have a fire risk, yes," said Pat Aldrete, a resident of Granada Hills. "And we are becoming increasingly dry over the years."

But even with the total low rainfall and dry weather planned for the rest of the month, Metropolitan Water District officials said they entered the year with a record amount of stored water.

"Southern California has built access to a number of different water supplies from across the state and out of state," said Brandon Goshi, district unit manager. "And it's not so dry in all those places at the same time. It's dry here, and it has been since December, but that's not the case, for example, in the Colorado River basin."

The district said it has spent the last two decades preparing to deal with the unpredictable rainfall of the state.

"I think our water resources are in the state in which we are prepared for those dry conditions, especially on a year-to-year basis as we are seeing here," Goshi said.

And, due to the recent past, people living in Southern California know that conserving water is only part of living here.

"I think we should always do that, we should always be aware of how we use water," said one resident.