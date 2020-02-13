Nuno Espirito Santo relaxed about the future of the wolves even though no contractual conversations are planned | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7983da1c6b2469a527b82ff7fc6aa7e111% %MINIFYHTML7983da1c6b2469a527b82ff7fc6aa7e112%

Nuno insists that he "does not care," even though imminent talks of extension of contract in Molineux have not been scheduled





Nuno signed a three-year contract when he took over Wolves in the summer of 2017

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is relaxed about his future of Lobos despite admitting that the club has not yet offered him a new contract.

The Portuguese manager is in the last 16 months of his current agreement and it is understood that there are no talks scheduled in the immediate future.

The wolves have enjoyed two and a half seasons of successful seasons with Nuno, who took them to the Sky Bet Championship title in 2018 before finishing seventh in their Premier League debut season.

"I haven't had any proposals. I have one more year, I don't think about that," Nuno said before Friday's home game against Leicester City.

"We'll see, but I'm only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left in the contract. We signed it and we are committed to it."

He added: "They (wolf fans) can be sure that this is my obsession. Wolves are my obsession, it's my life. I don't think about anything else. I'm talking to you, but I'm thinking about the game."

Nuno's contractual situation will alert clubs across Europe that have been impressed by their work in the West Midlands.

The shape of the wolves has slipped in recent weeks, but the club follows six points from the Champions League places.

However, he would not verbally commit to staying in Molineux beyond his dealings, simply stating that "it is not up to me,quot; when asked about his future.

"I changed my life when we started this three seasons ago, not just me, but many people moved and changed their lives to come to Wolverhampton," he said.

"The players have been with us since day one, that's why I say it's my life. I'm 100 percent here and I give everything I have to help my players and help improve the club. I give everything I can."

On the field, Wolves' form has slipped in recent weeks, obtaining only one victory in his last eight games, which has seen the team fall to ninth place in the Premier League.

There have also been frustrations in the transfer market.

The summer signings Patrick Cutrone and Jesús Vallejo have already left the club for not having impressed, while Daniel Podence was the only high-ranking addition in January to a small team.

That team has already played 41 games this season due to Wolves' early participation in the Europa League, which resumes next week with a draw against Espanyol.

There have also been changes behind the scenes.

Patrick Cutrone joined Wolves for £ 16 million in the summer, but was already sold to Fiorentina

Sports director Kevin Thelwell joined the New York Red Bulls after the January transfer window, while managing director Laurie Dalrymple went to Harlequins after being fired from gardening after a fight with club owners.

"I remember that the first meeting I had about coming to Wolves was with Kevin and Laurie and they are not here anymore. I respect him and it was great working with Kevin," Nuno said.

"I don't care. The club has to make the decisions it has to make and replace them with quality people. The future is more important than us as individuals in the club."