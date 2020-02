PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Your vote could help decide the next “I voted” sticker in Philadelphia. The city is organizing a contest to create a new sticker that it can show after voting.

These are the nine finalists.

Some of the designs are inspired by Liberty Bell, City Hall and SEPTA tokens.

You have until March 1 to vote.