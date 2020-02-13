Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev discussing their baby's name

Instagram

The pregnant star and the professional member of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; they disagree since the future mother is reluctant to use her fiancé's name as her baby's middle name.

Up News Info –

Fighter Retired Nikki Bella and his fiance Artem Chigvintsev They disagree about the baby's middle name.

The 36-year-old woman, who is pregnant with her twin sister Brie Bella, reveals that she was "totally surprised" by the news that she and her future husband "Dancing with the stars"partner Artem Chigvintsev, have a little one on the way.

%MINIFYHTMLa015ff64459e13b240de126e29aa578f11% %MINIFYHTMLa015ff64459e13b240de126e29aa578f12%

However, speaking during the last installment of his "The beauties"Podcast, the newly engaged couple shared that although they have not yet decided on their son's name, they were discussing the way in which the Russians usually use their father's name as their middle name.

"I will defend my culture and my history. You just talked about how important it is for the child to experience different cultures and now you are completely ignoring it," Artem said, while Nikki insisted that he preferred to focus on a middle name for the tot . "Why would you want to invent a middle name when the name should come from the family and previous generations? I think it's really important."

He added: "The problem is that if you mix cultures … if (a person's full name) remains completely Russian from the beginning to the end, then it flows."

"But when you put an American name with the surname of a Russian and then an invented middle name, it becomes an extreme hybrid of names, which I don't know if it will work."

Nikki previously told people that being a mother was "something I've dreamed of all my life" after years of struggles for fertility.

The star came out with a fighter turned actor John Cena in 2012, when the couple got engaged in the WrestleMania 33 event in April 2017. They ended their engagement a year later and finally separated after Cena made it clear that they didn't want children.