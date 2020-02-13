Nigeria: death toll from Lassa fever outbreak jumps to 70 | Nigeria News

%MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a611% %MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a612%

According to the authorities, the death toll in Nigeria due to an outbreak of Lassa fever has increased to 70 as cases were confirmed.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigerian agency responsible for managing disease outbreaks, said in its week six update on Thursday that eight new deaths from Lassa fever were reported in three states.

"Four new health workers were affected in the states of Ondo, Delta and Kaduna," the NCDC said in the update.

He said the number of suspected cases "increased significantly,quot; compared to the situation in mid-January, from more than 700 to 1,708.

Confirmed cases also shot up to 472, he said.

Lassa fever is a disease that is transmitted to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces.

In 80 percent of cases, the fever is asymptomatic, but for some, the symptoms include high fever, headache, canker sores, muscle aches, bleeding under the skin and heart and kidney failure.

It has an incubation period of between six and 21 days and can be transmitted through contact with an infected person through body fluids and excretion.

Effective treatment

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the antiviral drug ribavirin appears to be an effective treatment for Lassa fever "if administered early in the course of clinical illness."

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa with approximately 200 million people, has five laboratories with the ability to diagnose the disease.

Lassa fever belongs to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, but it is much less deadly.

The disease is endemic to the country of West Africa and its name comes from the city of Lassa, in northern Nigeria, where it was first identified in 1969.

It infects between 100,000 and 300,000 people in the region each year with about 5,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). UU.

Previously, cases of the disease had been reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and Benin.

The number of cases generally increases in January due to weather conditions during the dry season.