Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice 2020 Awards: the complete list of nominations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Steve Granitz / WireImage

It's time for drool!

NickelodeonThe Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 will arrive on March 22 and Possibility of the rapper Just been announced as your host!

In a press release obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said: "I am honored to be the host of this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. I saw Nickelodeon grow and now I can slip some of my favorite people in the stage, be a party you won't want to miss! "

Nominees for this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards were also announced on Thursday. Leading the package with the most nominations is Avengers Final Game With 11 nominations. Taylor Swift He is the second most nominated with five. Following her are Frozen 2, Henry Danger Y Lil Nas X With four nominations each. John Cena (who organized the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2017 and 2018), Dababy, Tiffany Haddish, Tom holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo Y Megan Thee Stallion Everyone has received their first nominations.

Other nominees include Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne johnson, Will Smith Y Patrick Mahomes.

The annual awards program will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 pm in the children's network. Before the broadcast that weekend will be the Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a family music festival that will take place on March 21 and 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Fans can now vote for their favorite stars on the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards website, in the Screens Up app and on Twitter.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

TV

FAVORITE TV SHOW FOR CHILDREN

A series of unfortunate events

Everything that

BUNK & # 39; D

Henry Danger

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

The house of the raven

FAVORITE FAMILY TELEVISION SHOW

Fuller House

Modern Family

Strange things

Big Bang Theory

The flash

Young sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America has talent

American Ninja Warrior

The funniest home videos in the United States

Junior MasterChef

The masked singer

The voice

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen Degeneres (Ellen's game of games)

John Cena (Are you smarter than a fifth grade student?)

Nick Cannon (The masked singer)

Ryan Seacrest (American idol)

Terry Crews (America has talent)

Tiffany Haddish (Children say the most damn things)

FAVORITE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Once, Strange things)

Peyton's List (Emma Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, The house of the raven)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

Favorite male television star

Abraham Rodríguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Strange things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

ALVINNN !!! and the squirrels

Sponge Bob Square Pants

Teen Titans Go!

The Wonderful World of Gumball

The noisy house

The Simpsons

Films

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers Final Game

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: the next level

Spider-Man: away from home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: lover of evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers Final Game)

Dove Cameron (Wrong, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers Final Game)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: away from home)

Favorite movie actor

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers Final Game)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Final Game; Agent H Men in black: international)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast and furious gifts: Hobbs and Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: the next level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse & # 39; Finbar, Jumanji: the next level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home)

Will Smith (Genius, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel Avengers Final Game)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers Final Game)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Final Game)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers Final Game)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers Final Game)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds 2 movie

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The secret life of pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The secret life of pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa & # 39; Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The secret life of pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

Music

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Bts

fall out Boy

Jonas brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At the disco

The smokers

FAVORITE SONG

"7 rings,quot; – Ariana Grande

"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish

"Memories,quot; – Garnet 5

"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X

"Piglet,quot; – Jonas Brothers

"You need to calm down,quot; – Taylor Swift

COLLABORATION OF FAVORITE MUSIC

"10,000 hours,quot; – Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay

"I don't care,quot; – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

"I!" – Taylor Swift, with Brendon Urie

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X, with Billy Ray Cyrus

"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Sunflower,quot; – Post Malone and Swae Lee

NEW ARTIST FAVORITE DISCOUNT

City girls

Dababy

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (United Kingdom)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalia (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Ringtones and I (Australia)

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Perfect doubt

MrBeast

Ryan's world

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda sings

Merrell twins

FAVORITE GAME

DanTDM

Gamer girl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate

Serena Williams, US Open "data-width =" 1024 "data-height =" 759

JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Angel asher

White brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun white

Stephen Curry

Tom brady

Congratulations to all the nominees!

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

