Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice 2020 Awards: the complete list of nominations

It's time for drool!

%MINIFYHTMLb0945571833f217b23debdb209b3dd3b11% %MINIFYHTMLb0945571833f217b23debdb209b3dd3b12%

NickelodeonThe Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 will arrive on March 22 and Possibility of the rapper Just been announced as your host!

In a press release obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said: "I am honored to be the host of this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. I saw Nickelodeon grow and now I can slip some of my favorite people in the stage, be a party you won't want to miss! "

Nominees for this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards were also announced on Thursday. Leading the package with the most nominations is Avengers Final Game With 11 nominations. Taylor Swift He is the second most nominated with five. Following her are Frozen 2, Henry Danger Y Lil Nas X With four nominations each. John Cena (who organized the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2017 and 2018), Dababy, Tiffany Haddish, Tom holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo Y Megan Thee Stallion Everyone has received their first nominations.