Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice 2020 Awards: the complete list of nominations

It's time for drool!
NickelodeonThe Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 will arrive on March 22 and Possibility of the rapper Just been announced as your host!
In a press release obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said: "I am honored to be the host of this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. I saw Nickelodeon grow and now I can slip some of my favorite people in the stage, be a party you won't want to miss! "
Nominees for this year's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards were also announced on Thursday. Leading the package with the most nominations is Avengers Final Game With 11 nominations. Taylor Swift He is the second most nominated with five. Following her are Frozen 2, Henry Danger Y Lil Nas X With four nominations each. John Cena (who organized the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2017 and 2018), Dababy, Tiffany Haddish, Tom holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo Y Megan Thee Stallion Everyone has received their first nominations.
Other nominees include Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne johnson, Will Smith Y Patrick Mahomes.
The annual awards program will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 pm in the children's network. Before the broadcast that weekend will be the Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a family music festival that will take place on March 21 and 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.
Fans can now vote for their favorite stars on the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards website, in the Screens Up app and on Twitter.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
TV
FAVORITE TV SHOW FOR CHILDREN
A series of unfortunate events
Everything that
BUNK & # 39; D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
The house of the raven
FAVORITE FAMILY TELEVISION SHOW
Fuller House
Modern Family
Strange things
Big Bang Theory
The flash
Young sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America has talent
American Ninja Warrior
The funniest home videos in the United States
Junior MasterChef
The masked singer
The voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen Degeneres (Ellen's game of games)
John Cena (Are you smarter than a fifth grade student?)
Nick Cannon (The masked singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American idol)
Terry Crews (America has talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Children say the most damn things)
FAVORITE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Once, Strange things)
Peyton's List (Emma Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, The house of the raven)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
Favorite male television star
Abraham Rodríguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Strange things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
ALVINNN !!! and the squirrels
Sponge Bob Square Pants
Teen Titans Go!
The Wonderful World of Gumball
The noisy house
The Simpsons
Films
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers Final Game
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: the next level
Spider-Man: away from home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: lover of evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers Final Game)
Dove Cameron (Wrong, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers Final Game)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: away from home)
Favorite movie actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers Final Game)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Final Game; Agent H Men in black: international)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast and furious gifts: Hobbs and Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: the next level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse & # 39; Finbar, Jumanji: the next level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home)
Will Smith (Genius, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel Avengers Final Game)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers Final Game)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Final Game)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers Final Game)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers Final Game)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds 2 movie
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The secret life of pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The secret life of pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa & # 39; Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The secret life of pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
Music
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Bts
fall out Boy
Jonas brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At the disco
The smokers
FAVORITE SONG
"7 rings,quot; – Ariana Grande
"bad boy,quot; – Billie Eilish
"Memories,quot; – Garnet 5
"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X
"Piglet,quot; – Jonas Brothers
"You need to calm down,quot; – Taylor Swift
COLLABORATION OF FAVORITE MUSIC
"10,000 hours,quot; – Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay
"I don't care,quot; – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"I!" – Taylor Swift, with Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X, with Billy Ray Cyrus
"Miss,quot; – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Sunflower,quot; – Post Malone and Swae Lee
NEW ARTIST FAVORITE DISCOUNT
City girls
Dababy
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (United Kingdom)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalia (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Ringtones and I (Australia)
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Perfect doubt
MrBeast
Ryan's world
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda sings
Merrell twins
FAVORITE GAME
DanTDM
Gamer girl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Angel asher
White brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun white
Stephen Curry
Tom brady
Congratulations to all the nominees!
