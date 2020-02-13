Newsom signs a bill that allows California voters to change party affiliation on election day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that allows voters to change their political party status on election day.

California voters will also be allowed to update their address in polling stations under the new law, which was approved in time for the Democratic primary on March 3. The law takes effect immediately.

In preparation for the upcoming primary elections, Los Angeles County officials have been working to educate locals by sharing information online.

Are you ready for #CAPrimary? Register to vote or verify your registration status here: https://t.co/fs3CBIxEZh # ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/0K8TbGsGNU – Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 13, 2020

📢 ** There are no voters with party preference ** 🗳️You want to vote for a presidential candidate in the #CAprimary? You must request a ballot or re-register to vote. ℹ️ Get more information at: https://t.co/UgbE8EOAQR#VotoCalifornia https://t.co/h7Yp2NNh8D #LAVotes # WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/fOwDegqX9V – Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 12, 2020

To read the law in its entirety, click here.