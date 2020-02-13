Newsom signs a bill that allows California voters to change party affiliation on election day – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
<pre><pre>Newsom signs a bill that allows California voters to change party affiliation on election day - CBS Los Angeles
SACRAMENT (CBSLA) – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that allows voters to change their political party status on election day.

California voters will also be allowed to update their address in polling stations under the new law, which was approved in time for the Democratic primary on March 3. The law takes effect immediately.

In preparation for the upcoming primary elections, Los Angeles County officials have been working to educate locals by sharing information online.

%MINIFYHTML8ae37090b861dd53ee106931a7db148e11%%MINIFYHTML8ae37090b861dd53ee106931a7db148e12%

To read the law in its entirety, click here.

%MINIFYHTML8ae37090b861dd53ee106931a7db148e13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here