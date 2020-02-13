New York Deli offers customers free food if they solve math problems

IONO about you all, but I'm always here for free food! That said, there is a deli in New York that offers its customers free food if they can respond to mathematical problems correctly.

Being a Lucky Candy customer in the Bronx is probably a lucky experience (no pun intended). The 20-year-old cashier Ahmed Alwan started the now viral game for his clients just two weeks ago.

%MINIFYHTML7bc30035c128810fdee4faed95f4b9f711% %MINIFYHTML7bc30035c128810fdee4faed95f4b9f712%

The game is quite simple, since all you have to do is answer a mathematical question, an easy question, and if you answer it correctly, you get five seconds to get what you want from the store, FREE!

There are customers who tried to grab their cat, cash and even Ahmed himself.

Ahmed shared with CNN It does this to help low-income families save for higher priority expenses, such as rents and bills. He also pays all of his own pocket, which is quite noble since his father owns the store.

"All I wanted to do was help people," Alwan told CNN. “But I wanted to make it fun. So I made a TikTok and chose a challenge, asking them a mathematical question. It is a way to entertain and educate people who need it and, at the same time, smile at them. "

Ahmed's father, Saleh Aobad, said he is "very proud,quot; of his son.

"It's great to see him do good and help the community, and most importantly, represent Islam," Saleh told CNN. "It is impacting the business in a positive way, providing awareness and attention to the store, as well as spreading positivity throughout the community."

Check out some of the drug videos below!

Look more positive images here!