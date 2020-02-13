New technology to charge electronic vehicles while moving in UAE test – Latest news

New wireless technology is being tested here that helps an electric vehicle to charge while it is moving, authorities said earlier this week.

The wireless charging unit is embedded under a 60-meter stretch of highway in the city and uses a magnetic field shaped on resonance technology to charge vehicles while traveling, said the Highway and Transportation Authority (RTA).

"The initial phase covers the preparation of the infrastructure and the placement of an integrated energy charging network under a road strip for dynamic wireless charging of electric vehicles and moving buses," RTA said in a statement.

Mohammed Al Tayer, General Director and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project is one of RTA's initiatives as part of Dubai's effectiveness in promoting the use of green vehicles and sustainable means of transport.

Authorities said the technology allows continuous operation of the vehicle without having to stop at the charging stations.

"It will also reduce pollution and not block movement in the streets. They also expect the initiative to increase the amount of electric vehicles in Dubai," the statement said.

The RTA has collaborated with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Dubai Silicon Oasis to implement the project, the Khaleej Times reported

