New technology helps North Richland Hills police and firefighters do their job more accurately and quickly – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Richland Hills police and fire departments showed on Thursday new technologies that, they say, will allow them to do their jobs more effectively and in less time.

Jennie Espy, a crime scene investigator at the North Richland Hills Police Department said: "This is an absolutely fantastic technology."

The latest generation device scans everything in its place, 360 degrees, and provides 3D photographs of the crime scene, a serious accident or arson.

It is so accurate, even if there is one measurement omitted, researchers can take another measurement by returning to the 3D scene.

"If we needed to take this to court, we could really guide you through the crime scene as if you were there," Espy said.

Technology also helps accident and traffic investigators save time because they no longer have to manually measure everything in a scene.

Ken Boyer, investigator of the accident scene of the North Richland Hills Police Department, said: "You are talking hours. So, with this, you set this up, scan the scene and reduce your time to a fraction of what it was before."

3D scans work well at night for fire researchers, who no longer need equipment to install many lights to get good photos.

Brent Sauble, the fire chief of North Richland Hills, said: “Usually, we only have two guys taking pictures. We can probably reduce it to one and allow people to focus on the research side and gather evidence. ”

The equipment and training cost more than $ 70,000 and were paid through a grant.