New Sky Sports match pages: tell us what you think | Soccer news







Tell us what you think about our new match page.

Here at Sky Sports, we have made some changes to the pages where we host our football match reports, advances and live blogs.

%MINIFYHTML611940a272cfe2e2139954aa9c0a375711% %MINIFYHTML611940a272cfe2e2139954aa9c0a375712%

So check them out and then give us your opinion.

The changes, which are mainly cosmetic, can be seen in the following links:

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

Bristol City 3-2 Derby County

Celtic 5-0 Hearts

TOUCH HERE TO PERFORM THE SURVEY

Or you can click on any of the matches on our games page or on the results page to see our new look.

Explore the changes and then complete our survey. It will not take more than a couple of minutes and will help make our soccer coverage even better for you.

Note: You can only open the survey once! Make sure you have taken a good look at the match pages beforehand.

Thanks from Sky Sports.