Four people were rescued from a snowstorm on the highest mountain in Scotland earlier this week, thanks to a free mobile phone application.

It's called What 3 Words: a new system to identify the exact locations of people.

%MINIFYHTML08aba5caa5f2f022137e056f7b598a9211% %MINIFYHTML08aba5caa5f2f022137e056f7b598a9212%

Jessica Baldwin of Al Jazeera reports from Pembury, England.