New Invictus helicopter concept shown in urban environments – Defense Blog

The famous American manufacturer of Bell helicopters, part of the American conglomerate Textron, has released a new video of its Invictus Future Attack Recon Aircraft concept.

Published on Bell's Twitter account, the video shows a new helicopter during military operation in urban settings.

"The Bell 360 Invictus is designed to support the maneuvering force of the US Army in any environment," the message adds.

Bell's 360 Invictus, the company's proposal for the Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition of the US Army. In the US, it could meet the 180 kt (333 km / h) cruising speed requirements of the US Army. UU.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, greater safety and greater operational readiness, all to provide decisive capabilities.

It is also worth noting that the Invictus aircraft has a maximum rotor diameter of 40 feet, which allows it to sneak through the city streets and hide behind small obstacles.

The U.S. Army Doctrine and Training Command UU. He published a report on the future of global combat operations that states that megacities present an overwhelmingly daunting obstacle.

From the Tokyo metropolitan expansion with its 36 million inhabitants, to the massive traffic disorder during peak hours in Seoul, megacities present an overwhelmingly daunting obstacle to the future of global combat operations, senior Army leaders said in the LANPAC 2018 conference.

By 2030, the UN predicts that the world's 30 mega cities will also double to 60. Large-scale cities will increase from 45 to 88. Potential enemies of the United States, China, Russia and North Korea will take advantage of this trend.

"Wars are won or lost basically where people are, where the population is," said General Stephen Townsend, commander of TRADOC, who spoke by videoconference at LANPAC.