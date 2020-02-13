New F1 2020 cars: the next Mercedes reveals the latest challenger

Check out the new cars revealed so far and those that are yet to come …

Mercedes will lead a busy finale for the & # 39; launch week & # 39; on Friday when the car that will defend the F1 world titles is revealed and then will be released on the track for the first time.

Although the six-time champions have already presented their reworked livery by 2020, that color scheme was applied to an old car: the new W11 was kept secret until Mercedes Shakedown in Silverstone drives Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. for the first time

Mercedes revealed its new look for the 2020 season, but not yet its real W11 car

Then, on Friday, it will move on to the two F1 teams that now have a similar name, Alfa Romeo and the new AlphaTauri, to reveal the first analyzes of their respective 2020 machines.

Alfa Romeo is expected to make fun of his car again with a unique livery, while AlphaTauri, previously known as Toro Rosso, has made the last Valentine's date with F1 fans by scheduling his presentation Friday night at Salzburg

Car launches will continue until next week before the pre-season tests, with Williams, Racing Point, Alfa and Renault to reveal the first full look of their cars before the first day begins in Barcelona on Wednesday.

What 2020 cars have we seen so far?

HAAS VF-20

For the second year in a row, Haas was the first to release images of his contender for the new season, even before the formal launch of the & # 39; launch week & # 39; unofficial F1. Leaving aside a return to the team's most familiar livery, little was given in digital images, but the team's initial message was certainly clear. 2020 should be better than 2019, when they fell to ninth place in the championship with a car that behaved and drove badly on race day.

The appointment of need to know

"Undoubtedly, the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car did not." – Guenther Steiner

The need to watch video

Check out the new Haas VF-20 from all angles after the equipment owned by the USA. UU. Become the first to reveal a car for F1 2020

FERRARI SF1000

So is is The Ferrari that delivers the glory of the world title to Italy? We won't know if the SF1000, named for recognizing the fact that F1's oldest team reaches the milestone of 1,000 races this year, joins the Maranello Hall of Fame for another nine months, but the team is confident They have worked hard to address the weakness that slowed last year's model. Pursuing the aerodynamic load has been the main objective, with a tighter packing in the back of the car that is noticeable in the launch chassis. The car retains the matte finish of its predecessor that saves weight, but, in good news for F1 traditionalists, the SF1000 features more of the famous Ferrari red.

The appointment of need to know

"It may seem very similar to last year but, believe me, it's completely different." – Mattia Binotto

The need to watch video

The Sky F1 commentary duo in the United Kingdom and Italy, David Croft and Carlo Vanzini, more closely analyze the SF1000 and the design philosophy behind it.

RED BULL RB16

The first car to reach the track, no doubt, there is a great expectation around the second Red Bull-Honda car with the optimistic team of its first true title challenge of the hybrid era. This time there were no extravagant revelations of special livery, with the RB16 simply revealed through online studio images before the team began running it for the first time at Silverstone. While it is true for all teams, Red Bull in particular tends to contain many juicy developments even deeper in the preseason.

The appointment of need to know

"The integration of the power unit completely into the car is now a work of art." – Christian Horner

The need to watch video

Max Verstappen took the new RB16 for his first laps of an F1 circuit during the Red Bull filming day at Silverstone.

MCLAREN MCL35

Perhaps the 2020 car presented so far with the most notable visual changes, the MCL35 with matte finish is the challenger that McLaren expects his rebirth to continue. As Carlos Sainz pointed out at the launch, the car is noticeably thinner and more elegant, particularly the nose, since McLaren tried to solve some of the weaknesses of last year. The car is the first supervised by technical chief James Key, who now heads a renewed technical team. Will the MCL35 consolidate McLaren at the head of the midfield?

The appointment of need to know

"From the cabin backwards, it is a very different approach to what we had before and that is really the conceptual side of things." – James Key

The need to watch video

His first look at the McLaren challenger for the 2020 Formula 1 season, the MCL35, which was presented at the McLaren Technology Center.

When will we see the remaining cars?

Monday, Williams will reveal its new FW43 in an online release at 8 am before Racing point presents his latest challenger at an event in Austria later in the day.

Renault they only mocked the digital representations of their new RS20 at the start of their season in Paris, so the real machine, adorned with what is expected to be a darker livery for testing, will be revealed in the flesh of the morning of the first test on February 19.

The same is true for Alfa Romeo, While Haas It will also hold an opening photo session at the Circuit de Catalunya.

