New construction is accessible again at Park Hill 23

%MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b311% %MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b312%

Affordable and customizable, the elegant townhouses on Park Hill 23 offer easy access to numerous Denver attractions. Prices for these new residences, listed on the list of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Mckinze Casey and Garrett Beserra brokers, start at $ 399,999 for two-room options.

%MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b313% %MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b314%

In the absence of innovative days, the project has already received significant attention, and many of the units have been contracted with the pre-construction price. The demand is driven by the desire of consumers to take advantage of the almost unprecedented opportunity to own a newly built house in Denver proper at an affordable price for many.

%MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b315% %MINIFYHTML68918e6195b4afbc7dc4fd8912d254b316%

The project has partnered with lenders that offer down payment assistance to those who qualify. In addition, the developer has chosen to include four restricted income units to allow a wide audience the opportunity to call Park Hill 23 home.

These elegant townhouses will have floor plans of two and three rooms with customizable finishes. Although the houses already have an elegant and modern farm design, adapt the interior so that it aligns with your own style by selecting from the finishes packages of warm or cold tones at no additional cost. Further personalize your home at Park Hill 23 by taking advantage of luxury lighting and plumbing improvements to include gold or matt black details.

Features such as vaulted ceilings, large windows and front courtyards in certain units differentiate this project from other townhouse projects in the city.

The master bedroom has ample space to rest and relax and also has a dressing room. The main bathroom in the bathroom feels like a spa with a double vanity and a walk-in shower. On the ground floor, the secondary rooms offer more privacy and can be used as a guest suite or even converted into an "equipment room,quot; to store all outdoor equipment, cycling and skiing that makes living in Colorado a lot of fun .

"These elegant townhouses are excellent options for buyers who want new construction, in the city, near services and with less than $ 450,000," Casey said. "The two or three bedroom options allow buyers to grow in space and use the building to complement their own lifestyles."

Casey and Beserra are no stranger to new developments in Mile High City. In addition to specializing in the new development scene within the housing market, they also facilitate @denver_developments, an online community page dedicated to keeping consumers updated with the latest developments in the wonderful city of Denver. Follow @denver_developments on Instagram to get information about the real estate market and stay connected with the community.

February 12, 2020 Sponsored: Chat tables for cocktails: houses available for sale have been scarce, while demand has been consistently strong, a trend that will continue in 2020

February 7, 2020 Sponsored: Surrey Ridge, just south of Lone Tree, has houses in large sites, one open on Sunday, February 9.

February 6, 2020 Sponsored: Steamboat's great snow year means more adventure outside the mountain

February 6, 2020 Sponsored: Buy this perfect penthouse at the base of Golden Peak

February 6, 2020 Sponsored: LIV SIR Report: Many neighborhoods in the Denver metro area see the success of the luxury housing market

"With @denver_developments, we hope to facilitate a conversation between developers, city planners and residents within neighborhoods where a new development is being developed," said Beserra. "We have found that there is often a limited dialogue between developers and the community, resulting in unexpected consequences within these neighborhoods."

Ready to take the next step towards owning a piece of Park Hill 23? Contact Casey at 480-220-8597 or Beserra at 720-560-9312 for more information or visit ParkHill23.com.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is the leading luxury real estate firm in Colorado with an emphasis on lifestyle. For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby & # 39; s International Realty, the exclusive Governing Board of Who & # 39; s Who at Luxury Real Estate, has 23 offices in and around the greater Denver area, including Boulder, Castle Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Center , downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and Vail Valley.

The news and editorial staff of Up News Info had no role in preparing this publication.