NeNe Leakes reportedly tried to make peace with Kenya Moore. That's why he didn't succeed!

It's no secret that NeNe Leakes and his co-star Kenya Moore have been fighting for quite some time! However, as a result, before it got as bad as now, NeNe tried to communicate with the other Housewife and make amends. Obviously, it didn't work and now, an internal report claims to know the reason.

The two stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta had a great coincidence of screams during their delivery trip to Greece, but before he could climb so much, there was an attempt to clarify things.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Before RHOA started filming in the spring of 2019, NeNe contacted Kenya to try to get to a better place before the cameras started shooting. NeNe wanted to do everything possible to clear the air and be cordial since they were going to work together. "

Fans of the popular reality TV show will remember that the two ladies did not finish on good terms at the end of season 11.

Then, Kenya attended Cynthia Bailey's party unexpectedly and NeNe was very upset because she was not told that her nemesis would also be there.

Still, she was the one who tried to bury the ax, but the source told the media that she did not receive a response from Kenya, the reason is that Kenya simply & # 39; felt that she was not sincere and was not sure why than. would be coming. "

As for an update on where they are now in their relationship, the source mentioned that it hasn't changed much since November when the twelfth season premiered.

‘Things are so bad between NeNe and Kenya now that they have not spoken since their fight in Greece. They had to be in the same room at Kandi's baby shower, which is the end of the show. But they completely avoided each other, "they said.



