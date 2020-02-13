NBA All-Star 2020 calendar: times, television channels, lineups for the Dunk contest, 3-point contest, skills challenge

The best players in the NBA are ready for Chicago. Yes, the All-Star weekend is finally here.

While some basketball fans will be more intrigued by the new Star Game structure, there should be many highlights of the Rising Star Game and Saturday night events before the main show. The Skills Challenge, the 3-point Contest and the Dunk Contest feature previous winners and worthy challengers who hope to take the trophies home.

Now that the participants of each event have been revealed, here is a breakdown of the All-Star weekend, including the full television schedule for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

2020 NBA All-Star Calendar

Rising Stars and NBA Celebrity Games start the All-Star weekend on Friday night.

The main events will be held on Saturday, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 3-point contest follows the skills challenge and, as usual, the Slam Dunk contest closes the night. Each All-Star event will be broadcast live on TNT, except for the Friday Night Celebrity Game, which is broadcast on ESPN.

Friday February 14

Time Event television channel 12 p.m. ET Rising Stars practice NBA TV 5 pm. ET Announcement of the Hall of Fame 2020 class NBA TV 7 p.m. ET Celebrity game ESPN 9 p.m. ET Rising Stars Game TNT

Saturday February 15

Time Event television channel 10:30 a.m. ET All-Star Practice and Media Day NBA TV 7 p.m. ET Adam Silver media availability NBA TV 8 p.m. ET All-Star Saturday Night Events (Skills / 3 points / Dunk) TNT

Sunday, February 16

Time Event television channel 8 p.m. ET Stars game TNT

Slam Dunk contest participants, rules

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest features four players competing in two rounds. Each player tries two mates each in the first round, then the two highest scorers advance to the final round. The remaining players perform two more kills to determine a winner. Each dump will be rated on a scale of 6-10 by five judges, allowing a minimum score of 30 and a maximum score of 50.

Here are the participants of the Slam Dunk 2020 contest, including the 2008 winner Dwight Howard:

Player Equipment Pat Connaughton Dollars Aaron Gordon Magic Dwight Howard Lakers Derrick Jones Jr. Hot

3-point contest participants, rules

The eight participants of the 3-point contest will take photos with a new format this year. The contest includes the five typical places along the arch with four racks of four regular balls (one point) and one ball of money (two points), plus a special rack of five money balls. Players can choose their favorite places for money ball racks.

For the 2020 edition, there will also be two "MTN Dew Zones,quot; located six feet behind the 3-point line. Each zone has a green ball that is worth three points. With the addition of these zones, the NBA has increased the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds and the maximum score from 34 points to 40 points. (You can take a look at the new 3-point contest design HERE).

The contest is separated by two rounds with the three players with the highest score of the first round advancing to the final. The player with the highest score in the final round will be crowned as the winner.

Here are the participants of the 2020 3-Point Contest, including current champion Joe Harris:

Player Equipment Davis Bertans Magicians Devonte & # 39; Graham Hornets Joe harris Nets Buddy hield Kings Zach LaVine Bulls Damian Lillard Trail Blazers Duncan Robinson Hot Bring young Hawks

Participants of the challenge of skills, rules

The Skill Challenge puts eight players through an obstacle course that tests their dribbling, passing and shooting skills. Players will compete against each other for three rounds. The player who finishes each individual match in the fastest time advances to the next round, leading to an individual final round for the Skills Challenge trophy.

Here are the participants of the 2020 Skills Challenge, including defending champion Jayson Tatum:

Player Equipment Bam Adebayo Hot Patrick Beverley Scissors Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander * Thunder Khris Middleton Dollars Derrick Rose * Pistons Domantas Sabonis Pacers Pascal Siakam Raptors Jayson Tatum Celts

* Gilgeous-Alexander named injury replacement for Rose