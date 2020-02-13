Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's Diss – Admits that she is not "brave,quot;

Earlier this week, Rose McGowan took Natalie Portman to her Facebook account and her speech at this year's Academy Awards. Natalie took the stage at the event to call the academy for not nominating more directors and artists.

According to Vanity Fair, when the violent reaction began, Natalie addressed the criticism directly. Reportedly, it turns out that Portman agrees with McGowan, noting that she has not followed her own principles as much as she had revealed.

Portman noted that it was nothing brave for her to wear a dress with the names of unrecognized women embroidered on it. The actress continued explaining that the true courage was the women involved in the Harvey Weinstein case who previously testified against the dishonored producer.

Coincidentally, Rose McGowan was just one of the 80 women who also called Harvey Weinstein for her alleged behavior. The actress claims that Harvey raped her in 1997. In a statement, Portman referred to the alleged hypocrisy and said it was true that he had only worked with a few different women.

According to the actress, it has been a challenge to get movies and productions made by women out of the cinema. Portman says that the guardians of the industry have made it very difficult to do so.

Portman added that many of the women he has tried to work with have found it exceptionally difficult to finish their projects due to the conditions they dealt with at work. One case, in particular, was Jane got a gun, that was supposed to be directed by Lynne Ramsay.

Reportedly, there was a problem with the final cut of the film, and it was subsequently released by Gavin O'Connor.

Portman added that while she has not been so successful so far, she and the rest of her production team try all the time. "I hope we are entering a new day," said the actress.



