Naoya Inoue vs. Johnriel Casimero on April 25 in Las Vegas in the bantamweight unification fight | Boxing News

Inoue is one of the best fighters in the world.

Naoya Inoue will fight with Johnriel Casimero in a unification fight for the world bantamweight championship on April 25 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Japan's supreme pound for pound, Inoue, is the IBF and WBA champion, while Casimero, from the Philippines, brings the WBO belt to the table.

Both men are three-peso world champions and their meeting will be for the supremacy of the 118-lb division. King Vargas is the remaining champion, with the WBC title.

& # 39; Monster & # 39; Inoue, undefeated in 19, is one of the best boxing punchers and, since May 2018, he won three consecutive fights for the world championship in a total of less than eight minutes. In those fights he knocked out three world champions in a total of four rounds.

Inoue's victory over Donaire was one of the best fights of 2019

1:20 Inoue KO & # 39; d Rodriguez in Glasgow Inoue KO & # 39; d Rodriguez in Glasgow

However, more recently, he was forced to bravely travel the distance against veteran Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series final in his home country, at the most exhausting start of his career.

Inoue took the title of Donaire from the WBA, so he is now jumping into his second consecutive bantamweight unification fight.

The Japanese artist eliminated Jamie McDonnell from Great Britain and destroyed Emmanuel Rodriguez in Glasgow last year.

Casimero has won 29 of his 33 fights, most notably the undefeated streak of British Charlie Edwards and in his most recent fight he stopped Zolani Tete in Birmingham.