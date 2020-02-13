My heroes have changed since I became a mother

%MINIFYHTML11d0b7da7eabdc4bb6eb7e2bd039778711% %MINIFYHTML11d0b7da7eabdc4bb6eb7e2bd039778712%

Serena Williams She has explained how her perspective of the hero's meaning has changed since she became the mother of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The tennis player talked about the challenges of being a working mother during an intimate conversation with Anna Wintour at Fashion Week in New York for its Serena S clothing line on Tuesday morning, February 11.

"My heroes have changed … after having a child, my heroes are mothers because women are superheroes," Williams said when Wintour asked them who their heroes are. The 38-year-old athlete continued to point out how difficult it would be for mothers who work 8 hours per day. "Having a baby and having to go to work two or three weeks later, or even go to work 9 to 5," he emphasized, adding that she feels "really lucky" for not having to do so due to the nature of her work .

For this reason, Williams respects working mothers who have to support their families and leave their children at home, which could be difficult for some people. "I run out of words when I think of women who work day after day, taking care of their families, when I know how difficult it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women they need to be recognized. "

During the interview, Williams was also asked about his reaction to being called "heroes" by the actress. Renee Zellweger at the 2020 Academy Awards. "I was moved by what Renee said," he shared. "First of all, I was surprised. I thought, & # 39; Wait, did I just hear that? & # 39; I thought:" Oh my God. I'm at the Oscars right now. "I'm also wearing something really nice. But I was in my pajamas," he continued remembering.

Williams took a break from competing in a tennis tournament when she became pregnant with her first child with her husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017. After welcoming her daughter in September, she resumed her career in December of the same year by participating in a Exhibition match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.