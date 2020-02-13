Murder of Ingrid Escamilla: Mexican social network users express shock | News

%MINIFYHTMLa3ea30d61ffc2d286ae31c1317aecad311% %MINIFYHTMLa3ea30d61ffc2d286ae31c1317aecad312%

The horrific murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexico has caused outrage after photos of her mutilated body were published on the cover of a local newspaper.

Ingrid Escamilla was found dead by agents in an apartment in the capital, Mexico City, over the weekend. She was killed by the man she lived with, who also removed the organs and skin from parts of her body, throwing some of her organs in a sewer in an attempt to hide evidence of the murder.

The leaked images of his body were published Monday by the national newspaper Pasala, under the headline: "It was Cupid's fault."

The publication quickly caused national outrage and on Thursday the hashtag #IngridEscamilla and #JusticeForIngrid gained worldwide traction.

Citizens also called mass protests on Friday.

There will be feminist marches against machismo and feminicides in many cities / states of Mexico. Some of these places are:

– Mexico City

– Puebla

– Querétaro

– Sinaloa

– Coahuila

– Veracruz

– Aguascalientes

– Victoria City

– Tijuana

– Ciudad Juárez

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that he was investigating how the images were leaked.

Violence against women has provoked protests in the capital in recent months, with protesters burning government buildings and painting monuments with graffiti.

According to official statistics, 10 women were murdered daily in Mexico in 2018, the year with the highest number of murders of women in three decades, while in the first nine months of 2019 there were 748 victims of femicide according to Amnesty International.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the issue of femicide "was being manipulated."

"All those who do not see us with good eyes, take advantage of any circumstance to generate defamation campaigns; that is clear … this is the case," he said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, said prosecutors would ask for the maximum penalty for Escamilla's killer.

"Femicide is an absolutely condemnable crime. When hate reaches the limits it reached with Ingrid Escamilla (s) it is outrageous," Sheinbaum said on Twitter.

The mayor said the suspect had already been arrested.

Separately, a video circulated on social networks allegedly showed a man soaked in blood telling the police that he stabbed his partner during a discussion about his alcohol consumption.

However, Al Jazeera could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

EscamillaThe brutal murder has caused a lot of support and condolences in social networks.

Ingrid Escamilla was brutally murdered by her husband in Mexico, many people shared leaked photos of her body, so we are filling the # with her name with beautiful photos.

You are in heaven Ingrid, wrote one user.

We join the pain of brave Mexican women in relation to the terrible feminicide of #IngridEscamilla"And the 10 women killed every day in Mexico." The media are also responsible for violating Escamilla's body and privacy.