Motown presents the "overflight,quot; video of the $ 50 million campus expansion – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Motown Museum is taking a look at its $ 50 million expansion with great animation.

The video begins on West Grand Boulevard, then turns to the current museum that shows a glass atrium and a courtyard currently under construction.

The final plan shows a complex of 50,000 square feet, all connected to each other.

"It is very exciting for us to give the world this new image of what our expanded campus will look like when construction is completed," said Motown Museum president and CEO Robin Terry. "The dynamic format for this,quot; overflight "aerial video means that you can experience the project in a way that even the most detailed plans and representations cannot, giving life to the expansion in a way that makes you feel as if you were there. Preview also illustrates how the museum will offer unique programming, a collaborative space for the community to gather and unique experiences that no other institution can match. ”

When complete, it will include a theater, recording studio and community space.

