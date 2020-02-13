‘Most frightening moment of my life’ – Up News Info Tampa

– A couple from Virginia broadcast their heartbreaking journey on Uber on Facebook while their driver accelerated through the streets of Richmond in a heartbreaking car chase.

John Murray and Tameka Swann said they picked them up from their home just before 8 p.m. Monday for a night in the city. Shortly after moving away, they said someone crashed the vehicle from the rear.

"Our Uber tried to stop to exchange information, but the car didn't stop behind us." They surrounded us and rushed, and that was when our Uber sped off behind him, "Swann told Up News Info affiliate WTVR.

Murray began broadcasting his trip on Facebook Live from the backseat.

"No one would have known that would have happened if I had not caught it with the camera," he explained.

The video showed the Uber driver call 911 and hand over his cell phone to Swann. The couple begs the driver to stop while passing at full speed through the brake lights and stop signs.

"The driver won't let us out. He's trying to catch the guy because he hit us," Swann heard himself tell the dispatcher.

At one point, an SUV crashed into the side of his car. But the Uber driver continued to drive away, losing a cyclist.

“I feel I had tunnel vision. I feel like he didn't focus on anything else, "said Swann.

The driver finally stopped at West Marshall Street and Hermitage Road, where the couple contacted a police officer.

"That was the scariest moment of my life," said Swann. "I've never been so scared in my life."

The couple suffered minor bruises and were checked at the hospital.

An Uber spokesman said the company has removed the application driver pending an investigation.