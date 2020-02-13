Mookie Betts and David Price say they are excited to be with the Dodgers.

%MINIFYHTML85e14f53d25014b86fdd10427d277e8211% %MINIFYHTML85e14f53d25014b86fdd10427d277e8212%

Gardener Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price were formally introduced as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, where they sat in the center garden and put on their new shirts for the first time.

Betts received the number 50, the same number he used in Boston, and Price received the number 33 (Price was 24 and then 10 with the Red Sox).

"We come to play the game the same way we always do," said Betts. "We are winners and we will bring it here."

Have arrived pic.twitter.com/UAcvATulxe – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 12, 2020

The Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series, and lost in the National League Division Series against the eventual National champions last season. Many see the acquisition of Betts and Price as key movements to return Los Angeles to the top of the baseball world.

"Being able to jump over a team like the Dodgers, with the amount of talent here, is something special to be part of and we are both very excited about that," Price said.

Both players were asked about their memories of their time in Boston.

"I would say the most fond is the World Series," said Betts, who helped the Red Sox defeat the Dodgers in five games in 2018. "From debuts to the ins and outs every day of being near Boston, I have so many memories. That was a great chapter in my safe life. "

Price said: “We won many games. We won three titles of the Eastern Division of the American League and we were able to win a World Series title in 2018. For me, 2018 was very special at the end and those were very good memories. "

For Price, the change to the NL is more than just a change of scenery.

"Now I have to swing the bat and run the bases," Price said. “For me, it really takes baseball to high school days and just being a small child. I couldn't balance it in college. Being in the American League all my career, a couple of turns at bat in the interliga

“But to be able to do it from the beginning. . . being able to do that in every game I am very grateful for that. "

The Red Sox secured the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

"I would like to celebrate here again with this shirt, sure," said Betts.

On Monday, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to the revised agreement, with Boston receiving outfielder Alex Verdugo along with prospect from shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. The Red Sox will also send $ 48 million to the Dodgers to help subsidize the remaining three years and $ 96 million in the Price contract.

For Price, it's a meeting with Dodgers baseball operations president Andrew Friedman. Friedman was with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2000s, when they recruited Price from Vanderbilt.

"Fortunately, the 2006 Devil Rays were so bad that we got the first pick in the 2007 draft and chose David wisely," Friedman said Wednesday. "I have seen him grow and continue to evolve on the mound. Obviously, the success he has had is evident and everyone knows it, but he was as good a teammate as I have ever seen him. Only the impact he has on the clubhouse It was as significant as I've seen. "