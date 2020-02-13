Mookie Betts and David Price join the long history of the Red Sox become Dodgers

COMMENTARY

I had "The Talk,quot; with my son on Wednesday morning. There is no formal guide to give you as a parent about these things, just memories of your own experiences and the loose idea that "you will know the right time when you know."

%MINIFYHTMLcea215a49fe77782ee8892718bd8b43f11% %MINIFYHTMLcea215a49fe77782ee8892718bd8b43f12%

I found something in his drawer before going to school. I didn't expect it to happen so soon, but I knew it was time.

Frankly, I don't remember my similar conversation, lost in the fog of the past, makes countless heartbreak. I just knew that I wanted him to hear it from me, and that was the only time I could be sure he would. His mother could also have told him, of course, but this is my apartment.

Some might think that a 3-year-old boy is too young and immature to handle such heavy issues, but the boy surprised me with how much he knew. (They grow up so fast!) It's not that I wasn't absolutely surprised by what I had to say. Horrified does not feel too strong, honestly. He immediately winced, speechless. On the verge of tears, she collapsed on me through one of those "make me feel better,quot; hugs that children give.

I didn't think that I would really understand all the nuances, but not only did I understand it, but I had a question.

"Daddy? Is J.D. Martinez still in the Red Sox?

Martinez and Mookie Betts are the two Red Sox players he knows, although he only has the latter's shirt, now folded over his dressing room and out of school rotation. It is safe to say that we are both relieved that the answer about Martínez was affirmative, although I decided to leave the complexities of contractual exclusion until I was 4 years old.

Noah Couture enjoyed his first trip to Fenway last August, but not as much as the T-trips before and after the game. —Jon Couture

For some of us, Wednesday's images of Mookie Betts and David Price's Dodger Stadium in their new blue and white channeled those childhood memories of the first time you saw your favorite player in someone else's colors, whether Roger Clemens the Blue Jay, Wade Boggs the Yankees, Fred Lynn the Angel of California or Bobby Orr the Blackhawk of Chicago. Wherever he sits on the spectrum about trade, from a little disturbed to a bloody anger, there was a sense of deja vu in everything.

Some Red Sox, to Los Angeles to work with the Dodgers. Heck knows we've seen that movie a couple of times before. For God's sake, what did the two new Dodgers do immediately after they finished their press chats? He put on helmets and toured the ongoing renovations of Dodger Stadium with Janet Marie Smith, now senior vice president of planning and development for the Dodgers, after, among thousands of things, helping revitalize Fenway Park in the 2000s and design Polar Park, The beginning of the construction of the Worcester Red Sox calendar will open next April for its inaugural season.

How often have we seen the Red Sox pack their stuff and put on those beautiful and best uniforms in the game? Very often, I built a team with them.

Inspired by the team of all 21st century traders from Dave D’Onofrio, I built a team of players and staff that went from the Red Sox to the Dodgers. It has been so common that I didn't even have to include all the talent that comes in the other direction, be it Pedro and Ramón Martínez, Adrián Beltré, Hideo Nomo, David Ross, Alex Cora, J.D. Drew, Takashi Saito, Eric Gagne …

Nor did it include Carl Crawford. I think they would both prefer to stay in the collective dump.

Players position

1. Mookie Betts, CF – The 2018 American League MVP numbers are a bit of success playing a full season at Dodger Stadium, the seventh pitcher friendly park in the majors last season and one of the ten most difficult to get a double. (Fenway is remarkably friendly with doubles). Even so, the Washington Post stated that its incorporation into the Los Angeles lineup was "almost unfair," and it is hard to disagree.

2. Pee Wee Reese, SS – The Hall of Fame member played his entire 16-year career in the MLB with the Dodgers franchise, hanging it after his Los Angeles debut in 1958, but originally was with the Red Sox, and was a priority. Tom Yawkey reportedly bought his minor league club, the Louisville Colonels, in 1938 largely for Reese's rights. Unfortunately, the short stop of the Hall of Fame Joe Cronin was still All-Star caliber in the late 1930s and, more importantly, the player-manager. He demanded that the Red Sox get rid of Reese, what they did in the middle of the 1939 season. Brooklyn had it in the majors the following year; Cronin, meanwhile, did not play a full season after 1941.

3. Reggie Smith, RF – A rising star in the Impossible Dream Red Sox, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year vote in 1967, Smith scored 21 home runs per season and made a pair of All-Star teams in seven full seasons in Boston. However, racial tensions of the time left him in a "constant war with local fans in Fenway Park," according to Howard Bryant's 2002 book. Exclude. The Red Sox traded Smith to St. Louis in 1973, but his best years came in Los Angeles, finishing fourth in the MVP vote in 1977 and 1978 for consecutive National League winners.

4. Manny Ramírez, LF – The original rescue of the Red Sox in Los Angeles. Ramírez, an all-time player who had exhausted his welcome despite more than seven seasons of exemplary production, was an instant sensation in Los Angeles when they acquired it on the 2008 trade deadline, reaching .396 in 53 games, then .520 in a playoff race to the NLCS. However, Mannywood did not have much shelf life. He was suspended 50 games for drug use to improve performance in 2009, and the White Sox removed him from the exemption at the end of August 2010 after he had basically missed another two months.

5. Adrián González, 1B – Gonzalez's tenure in Boston, like Betts & # 39; down & # 39; 2019, rarely receives due respect. In 2011, he led the American League with 213 hits and produced a .338 / .410 / .548 cut line. It was less productive in 2012, but it still hit .300 when Los Angeles, largely to catch it, consumed the mega-negative that shook the Red Sox at its core. It was good, not excellent, the next four years, with an OPS of .809 and 24 homers per season, and played only 54 more MLB games after the Dodgers changed it in December 2017.

6. Nomar Garciaparra, 3B – Garciaparra played primarily at first base during his three seasons as Dodger since 2006-08, but he still played some games on the left side of the inside box and had his last MLB season in his colors: an .872 OPS and 53 extra hits -based on 122 games in 2006. He was far from his 8.5 seasons in Boston, where he hit .323 and was on a Hall of Fame track, but a necessary redemption after his year and a half in Chicago, who lives essentially alone in that image of him after tearing his groin in April 2005.

7. Mark Loretta, 2B – Each alignment thins a little at the bottom, and ours is no different. Loretta was an All-Star with the Red Sox in 2006, with 33 doubles and a homer on Patriot Day, but her departure to Houston as a free agent was not news. He played two seasons there, then finished his career as a public service player with the 2009 Dodgers, striking out as an emerging hitter in his elimination loss to Philadelphia.

8. Johnny Peacock, C – You are forgiven for your "Who?" Peacock caught parts of eight seasons for the Red Sox of 1937-44, perhaps most notable for an incident in 1943 when, during a double fight in Washington, he got into a mid-game fight with Senators Ellis Clary. (The two later admitted to having made fun of each other.) Peacock, the classic solid receiver with lean offensive numbers, finished in Philadelphia, then in Brooklyn on the commercial deadline of 1945. When players summoned to fight in World War II returned , his career was over.

Bank: Bill mueller (3B – BOS 2003-05, LAD 2006), Doug Mientkiewicz (1B – BOS 2004, LAD 2009), Jody Reed (2B – BOS 1987-92, LAD 1993), Hanley Ramirez (SS – BOS 2005, LAD 2012-14, BOS 2015-18), Rickey Henderson (OF – BOS 2002, LAD 2003), Heinie Manush (OF – BOS 1936, Brooklyn 1937-38).

Note: The last two do not really belong, but are members of the Hall of Fame and technically qualify. We need all the talent we can get.

Pitching staff

We could really use Gagne, Saito and Pedro, who was almost exclusively a reliever with the Dodgers in 1992-93, to build a dedicated bullpen, but the rules are rules, so consider this as an All-Star / September team. Nine arms for nine entries.

Josh Beckett – I always had a weakness for the impetuous Texan, born three days after I was in 1980, whose 2007 season was one of the best in the history of the franchise if that era of another world of 4-0, 1.20 in 30 is included tickets. (It was also great in 2011). His best days were behind him when he landed in Chavez Ravine, but he did launch a game without hits in 2014.

David Price – I have been thinking about Beckett and his arrival in Boston while reflecting on the role of Price as the forgotten man in this Betts exchange. Mike Lowell was that man in the acquisition of Beckett by the Red Sox of the Marlins in 2005, and took it as a snub that helped motivate his better performance than expected. I could see that Price is similar driven by skeptics, if only I could stay healthy.

Rich Hill – Milton's curved machine itself saved his professional career with the Red Sox in 2015, perhaps the greatest success story of former White Sox member Brian Bannister. That finally led to a $ 48 million free agent contract in 2016, although health limited him to less than 60 entries in his last season last year.

Derek Lowe – It's not the same as Hill, but another guy for whom a small sample helped him get a payday from Los Angeles. The stellar 2004 season of Lowe & # 39; s, with an eight-year limit as a durable and closer holder with the Red Sox, led to a $ 36 million free agent agreement with the Dodgers in 2005. He was the owner of the Opening Day three consecutive years, its owner NLCS Game 1 in 2008, then received $ 60 million from Atlanta that winter.

David Wells – The armed left-hander of rubber was 41 when he signed with the Red Sox in December 2004, and Babe Ruth's devotee is the answer to a trivia question: Who started Boston's first game after their cathartic world championship? Wells won 15 games with the '05 Sox, but was traded to San Diego in August 2006 and landed with the 2007 Dodgers for the last seven starts of a 21-season race.

Aaron Sele – Do you think the first opening day of the Red Sox 2005 is dark? Who remembers that of 1995, the first game after the last MLB labor fight? It was Sele, the Boston first-round pick in 1991, who ended up making 108 starts for the 1993 Red Sox. It was changed in a six-player deal to Texas, compensating Damon Buford and Jim Leyritz, and actually stayed in the majors until 2007. His last years included 28 appearances for the 2006 Dodgers.

Paul Quantrill – After 93 largely forgettable appearances to begin his MLB career with the 1992–94 Red Sox, Quantrill bounced on six more teams, becoming one of the best middle relievers in the game. He led the majors in appearances four years in a row, the two media with the 2002 and 2003 Dodgers, for whom he threw 154 innings at a 2.22 ERA and kept the batters at a .620 OPS.

John Tudor – Tudor came through the Boston system and was a solid starter from 1979 to 1983, having his only great season in 1985 with the pennant-winning Cardinals, throwing 10 bleached and finishing a distant second to Dwight Gooden for Cy Young. He made a couple of starts for the 1988 Dodgers during his playoff career, without making decisions in both.

Bobby Ojeda – Like Tudor, the best year of Ojeda was for any of these teams, with 18-5 and starting a couple of victories in the 1986 World Series for the Mets, including Game 6. More salt in that wound series, since he & # 39; He had barely had an average of .500 with the Red Sox from 1980 to 1985 and was exchanged for, among others, Calvin Schiraldi. Ojeda finished with the Dodgers after five seasons in Queens, making 60 starts for a pair of rans.

Personal

Dave Roberts – Four years, four division titles and two pennants in Los Angeles for Roberts, it's not that any of them comfort a lot to a fan base that claims for their first championship since 1988. Roberts only appeared in 48 games with the Red Sox in 2004 , including the three in the playoffs, but I'm sure that deep down he thinks it's a bit cute, they consider it a long drought of titles.

Grady little – The first spring that Little – allowed to leave the Red Sox after winning 188 games in 2002-03 because, you know – When I returned to the big leagues driving the Dodgers, I covered spring training for The Standard-Times in New Bedford. When Boston made the trip through Florida to Vero Beach in March 2006, I also did it, and asked Little what he missed most about driving in the major leagues. He did not lose the rhythm: "Mainly, I lost the payment." I always liked that. He also lasted two years in Los Angeles, resigning just before it became clear that the team was replacing him with Joe Torre.

Glenn Hoffman – The older brother of Hall of Fame member Trevor Hoffman spent most of his nine-year career with the Red Sox as a public service box player, then went on to train in the Dodgers system. When LA fired his manager and general manager in the mid-1998 season, that led to Hoffman, the franchise manager in Triple A, 88 games in the big chair. He spent seven seasons as a third base coach after that, then interviewed for the opening of the Red Sox that went to Terry Francona.