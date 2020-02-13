Mo’Nique gets old receipts from Oprah Winfrey that degrades Toni Braxton in a previous interview: "In case you forgot or never knew,quot;

Whew chile, the drama! For now, it is no secret that there is still bad blood between Mo’Nique and Oprah Winfrey dating back several years. In fact, Mo’Nique has always been on Oprah’s neck because of the way she treated her in the past and regularly expresses her frustrations on social media. In his most recent publication, he brought Toni Braxton to the mix and noted how terribly Oprah also treated her in the past.

Oprah Winfrey has faced a lot of criticism in recent years for allegedly exploiting the black community, specifically black male celebrities, in trying to publicly tarnish her images while keeping silent about the misdeeds of white male celebrities. One person, who called her long before these accusations is Mo’Nique, and she has just delivered some new receipts related to Oprah. Prepare for this next chapter in the dispute between Mo’Nique and Oprah.

You may remember that in March 1998, Toni Braxton was invited to Oprah's previous daytime talk show where she talked about her highly publicized bankruptcy problems. By posting a clip of Toni's "Behind The Music,quot; episode explaining how "bad and nasty,quot; Oprah went with her during her appearance on the show, Mo’Nique also added her two cents with a caption.

Mo’Nique wrote the following message about the video:

"IF YOU THINK THAT @oprah ONLY DEMANDS BLACK MEN, IT IS BECAUSE BLACK WOMEN HAVE BEEN MADE VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE! SEE YOURSELF WITH OUR SISTER TONI B. IN CASE YOU FORGET OR NEVER KNEW 2! LIFETIME! "

Phew! At this time, Toni has not responded to Mo’Nique's comments … and we know that Oprah certainly won't. We know one thing for sure, the meat between Mo’nique and Oprah will not end soon. You know it's only a matter of time before the next receipt is withdrawn.

