Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have the final say on the 2020 Olympics, says the coach of Egypt | Soccer news

Mohamed Salah could be included in the Egypt team for Tokyo 2020

The possible participation of Mohamed Salah in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be a decision for the player and Liverpool, the Egyptian Olympic coach confirmed.

Salah faces the possibility of missing the start of the next season of the Premier League if he plays in the tournament in Japan, and the final will take place on August 8.

Egypt's Under-23 team coach Shawky Gharib intends to include Salah as one of the three major players on the team, but admits he cannot force him to accept a call to the national team.

"Salah's participation with the Pharaohs team in Tokyo is a decision that only Salah, his Liverpool club and coach Jurgen Klopp should make," said Gharib.

"We cannot force Salah to participate with us because FIFA regulations do not force him to participate."

Gharib has confirmed that he will include Salah in a preliminary squad of 50 men for the Olympic Games, and the last team of 18 men will be announced in June.

"Salah is one of the three best players in the world and any team hopes to have a player with their abilities and skills on the team … I chose Salah from an expanded list of 50 players to select 18 players heading to Tokyo." . said.

"The final list that will include 18 players will be sent next June, so it is too early to talk about the names of the 18 players."

However, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, says that "a decision has not yet been made,quot; about his participation.

"The agent's comment does not offend anyone … what he said is the same truth," Gharib added.