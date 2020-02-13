Model says she was expelled from Tinder for being "too sexy,quot;

An Instagram model said she was expelled from Tinder after other users reported that her account was fake because it is "too attractive,quot; to be real.

Holly Valentine, 26, of Los Angeles, California, has an incredible 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos in lingerie and barely visible bikinis.

Despite insisting that she is incredibly shy when it comes to meeting new people, Holly downloaded the dating application.

However, after only a couple of hours, the model found several messages from her parties insisting that it should be a fake account, and to her disbelief, she was subsequently blocked from the application.

Holly was unable to download the application again and log in, and unfortunately she did not even set up her first Tinder appointment.

She says she contacted the dating application for a refund, as she had bought a package that allows users to talk to people from anywhere in the world, but was rejected without explanation.

The 26-year-old said: & # 39; I travel a lot, so I wanted to go out and meet new people when I was traveling and in the city, so I bought the most expensive package they offer and that allows you to establish your location anywhere.

& # 39; It's like $ 86 which for an application is expensive! I used clean images, did everything I was supposed to do, hit a couple of people, got some matches and then started watching Game of Thrones.

"Then, after a couple of hours, I turned it on again, saw a couple of previews of messages and then blocked the application."

She continued: & # 39; The advances I saw were: "You're probably not real,quot;, "Why would a girl like you be in Tinder,quot; and "Why don't you answer?!?"

& # 39; I didn't even know anyone or even used the app! I did a little research and discovered that he could be expelled from Tinder, so I thought they should have marked me there, so I contacted Tinder and Apple to request a refund.

"Tinder didn't answer me and Apple gave me a canned answer, basically saying that the refunds depend on the application and that Tinder doesn't agree, but they won't tell us why."

MailOnline has contacted Tinder to comment.

When asked why he was in the application, Holly said: "Models can also be shy!"

Holly, who previously worked in marketing and branding, started her Instagram page, @ holly.treats, as an & # 39; experiment & # 39; to see how well it could mark itself and its page.

Over the years, he managed to gain more than 1.2 million followers and counting, and has even launched his own business of alcohol and lifestyle brands.

Holly is often flooded with messages from her fans, and even receives strange requests from married men to & # 39; ruin & # 39; their lives.

She said: & # 39; I have a lot of respect for people with fetishes, so it is very difficult for me to be surprised, but the one that always surprises me is when the boys want me to "ruin,quot; them and contact their wives or girlfriends. or even work if they don't obey me.

& # 39; I've done it once and I could never do it again. However, most of the time the requests are quite normal.

Holly keeps busy preparing and loading content on her sites throughout the week, waking up at 6 am every morning for photo shoots, collaborations on YouTube and planning brand strategies with her team.

She said: “ Half of the week I am filming, waking up at 6 a.m., putting on makeup, photographing things for Instagram and my subscription platforms and then I am generally answering emails and then taking photos for my company's Instagram.

& # 39; Sometimes I also do YouTube or collaborate with other models and influencers. The rest of the week I am in my office working with the brand team.

“ Sometimes, my Instagram also enters the mix there if we are trying to promote something or contact the contacts I made when doing Instagram as an influencer & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Despite her provocative appearance, Holly insisted that she has always been a true "girl next door,quot; and that she has a "nerdy side."

She said: & # 39; I am completely natural, very fit, blonde, looking like a girl next door. I have a nerdy side and I'm not afraid to show it, but depending on the costumes or makeup, I can go from looking like a natural college girl or a bomb.

& # 39; I am extremely real and people know it from the first second. When people meet me in real life, the first thing they say is: "You are exactly the same in real life."