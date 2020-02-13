MLB players must speak loudly and publicly to stop cheating in real time

%MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f911% %MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f912%

Andrew Heaney, a left-handed pitcher with the Angels, is crazy.

%MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f913% %MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f914%

He is angry with the Astros, a rival team in the Western American League. He is angry because they cheated, they used technology to steal signals, they won the World Series using those nefarious methods. He is angry because the Astros, who are already an incredibly talented team, cheated baseball.

%MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f915% %MINIFYHTML44f5b73400ce0b6abc98a82782f389f916%

Heaney conveyed his feelings to reporters on Wednesday, including Fabian Ardaya of Athletic, in clear terms: "I hope you feel s-t."

And Heaney is not alone, of course. His teammate Noé Ramírez, echoed his feelings.: "They are playing to be the victim and they are bulls, t,quot;.

MORE: Carlos Correa denies that Carlos Beltrán has intimidated the players in silence

In another rival field of the Western Division of the American League, Sean pitcher Sean Manaea also had thoughts, as reported by veteran baseball scribe Susan Slusser.

Manaea compares what the Astros were doing with the use of a cheat code in a video game: it removes the fundamental essence of baseball, the batter versus pitcher game within the game, if the batter knows what is coming. "That is in bad shape," says Manaea. – Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 13, 2020

And the feeling is the same with players throughout the league. The Astros cheated and benefited. Flags fly forever. This is not the NCAA. Nothing is being unoccupied.

Yes, the general manager and general manager of Houston lost their jobs, but baseball gave players immunity. There are no real repercussions for the players, apart from a couple of difficult questions that will be asked from time to time. It is hard to imagine that this is a deterrent. Cheat to win a title, but your punishment feels awkward a few years later. For players willing to cheat in the first place, that is an exchange that each of them would make.

Here's the thing: being frank now is a good thing, but if players want to prevent something like this from happening again, they have the power to make that happen.

It was, we have learned, quite known in baseball that the Astros were cheating. This thorough history of the Washington Post details that quite clearly. Everyone knew it, but baseball did nothing. Baseball lets it happen. And it is not as if the factual powers were not conscious.

A manager Bob Melvin, receiving another round of Astros questions, says that Oakland had called the league about possible pitfalls BEFORE Fiers' accusations. "Everyone was fed up," he says of numerous Houston opponents. – Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 12, 2020

However, nothing was done. The catalyst of something finally happening? A player who speaks, with his name attached to his words, without hiding behind anonymity.

MORE: Astros owner Jim Crane apologizes for apologizing

I have written about this several times, but it is worth repeating again. It's hard to imagine baseball moving so fast with the Astros if Mike Fiers doesn't speak. As thousands of fans screaming at the Astros have shouted since that article came out in The Athletic in November, if Fiers was so worried, why didn't he say something then?

And it is a good point. It's a point Heaney also mentioned this week. Again, from Ardaya:

“Someone in that locker room had to say: & # 39; This is screwed. We shouldn't be doing this. So that nobody gets up and says: & # 39; We are cheating the other players. That stinks. That is an s-y feeling for everyone. ”

On Thursday, the first time the Astros made all their players available to the media, we heard a parade of current players who were part of that express regret of the 2017 club (some seemed more genuine than others) for participating in the hoax or do not stop. that. However, remorse in 2020 is very different from standing up in 2017.

It is quite clear that baseball's preferred option is to keep things calm, or at least prolong the "investigations,quot; as long as possible, without public pressure. Rest assured that Melvin and the Athletics are not the only ones who report what they knew to MLB. If players, managers or front-office types see other teams cheating, the road to stop seems pretty clear.

Speak clear. Talk to the media. Raise a sacred uproar.

FOSTER: Commissioner Rob Manfred seems to hate baseball

MLB has not given players any other viable option. The Astros cheated, but MLB was complicit. And you know who else was complicit? The players of that team that did not cheat but remained silent. And the opposing players / managers / executives who knew about the traps and fell silent.

They also have part of the blame. I know it's easy for me to say it as a writer and not as a player. I realize that it is an incredibly difficult request from a player, step forward and accuse an opposing team of cheating, publicly. Look at the initial reaction of Fiers.

But also think about this: what would happen if Melvin and the Athletics, or any other player or team that knew about the Astros, had registered their complaint with the Oakland media in August 2017, at a live press conference, at place with baseball?

At least, with the eyes of the baseball world on them, the Astros would have stopped hitting the trash cans to transmit signals, right? Think about how brazen that strategy was: they cared so little for the repercussions that literally made loud noises that anyone in the stadium or watching on television could hear to convey their stolen signs.

And if the pounding of the trash stopped in August 2017, who knows how September and October 2017 would have developed? Maybe the Astros still win. That was an incredibly talented list, fully capable of winning a title. But maybe they don't. Maybe a key hitter guessed wrong on a key pitch and swung and failed, instead of attacking a base hit on a swing that came with the confidence of knowing which pitch was closing on the plate.

There are some things that we have learned from how this scandal developed: baseball is totally invested in distributing punishments for past transgressions, but if players want to stop cheating in real time, it's not just stealing signs , but it applies to any similar type of cheating problem that may arise; It is up to them to make it happen.

Speak up, players. The integrity of the sport depends on you.