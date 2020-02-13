Minnesota weather: schools cancel classes on the coldest morning of the season – Up News Info

The people of Minnesota woke up Thursday on the coldest morning of the season, with thermal sensation factors that dangerously fell into the two negative digits.

Hours before dawn, air temperatures throughout the state were below zero and wind chill factors were between 25 and 45 below, with the coldest chills in western and northern Minnesota. In such cold, freezing can appear on exposed skin in just minutes.

In response to the Arctic explosion, schools across the state delayed or canceled classes. Most of the closed schools are in western Minnesota, although some metropolitan districts called to cancel classes. The Minneapolis Public Schools and the St. Paul Public Schools were not among them.

The National Meteorological Service has all the counties of the state, either under wind warning or wind warning until noon on Thursday. Only highs across the state are expected to be filtered in a single digit, and some communities may not see the mercury rise above zero.

Another bitterly cold morning is expected for Friday, although temperatures will begin to rise in the afternoon and will continue to rise until Saturday, when maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-30s.