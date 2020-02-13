Minnesota Senate Panel approves Republican Party insulin affordability bill – Up News Info

– The long-standing debate at the State Capitol on insulin affordability moved Thursday to the Minnesota Senate, where patients and parents urged lawmakers to continue working to achieve a compromise between competing Republican and Democratic proposals .

Helping diabetics pay the rising costs of life-saving insulin is one of the main tasks pending in the 2019 session, when in the end a commitment to provide emergency insulin supplies was broken. A bipartisan working group made some progress during the interim period, but the agreement remains difficult due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over payment.

A Senate health committee gave the first hearing on Thursday to a Republican proposal by Sens. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake and Scott Jensen of Chaska, approving it in a voice vote and sending the bill to its next several committee stops.

His bill has similarities and differences with a Democratic House plan that had its first hearings on Tuesday, on the opening day of the 2020 session. The Republican Party proposal would require insulin manufacturers to provide free insulin in the long term. to qualified diabetics who lack sufficient insurance coverage. It also includes elements of the House’s Democratic proposal to provide emergency supplies.

The leader of the Democratic majority of the House of Representatives, Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped to present his proposal in a couple of weeks. It is accelerating through the committee process.

Pratt said in an interview that he was not sure when the Republican bill could reach the floor of the Senate.

"I can tell you that it is certainly a problem we are dealing with urgently," he said.

The most difficult problem that legislators have yet to solve is who should pay. The leaders of the Democratic majority chamber and Democratic Governor Tim Walz want manufacturers to cover most of the costs, saying they created the problem by raising prices so high. That could cost insulin manufacturers about $ 10 million annually, according to some rough estimates. Members of the Senate Republican majority say companies and the state should share costs more equitably.

Diabetics and parents of diabetics have provided emotional testimony at various hearings and press conferences over the past year about the high costs that force many uninsured patients to ration their insulin. The Chamber version is named after Alec Smith, an uninsured man from Minneapolis who died of diabetic complications in 2017 at age 26. He was rationing his insulin because he couldn't pay the $ 1,300 a month he needed for the medicine and related supplies.

Sharon Lamberton, lobbyist for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, also known as PhRMA, told senators that the legislation does not address the key reasons why so many diabetics face high out-of-pocket costs. She blamed the insurance system and said that manufacturers' discounts are not shared with patients in the pharmacy. And he noted that manufacturers have patient assistance programs to help diabetics pay for their insulin.

But patients and parents told the Senate panel that they appreciated the progress made so far and urged them to continue working to reach a compromise with the House.

"We are here today to tell you that there is still a problem," testified Lija Greenseid of St. Paul, mother of a 13-year-old girl with type 1 diabetes. "We are here asking you, our elected officials, to step forward to enact the best legislation we can develop to help us. "

