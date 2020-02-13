Miley Cyrus shouts her own slip in the NSFW photo

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
You can not tame! Miley Cyrus He has taken over New York Fashion Week.
The "Slide Away,quot; singer delighted fans on Wednesday night when she made a surprise cameo on Marc Jacobs& # 39; NYFW Show. Cyrus, dressed in a bralette top, pants and leather gloves, hit the track with a zebra print coat. After making an appearance at the event full of stars, which also included rides along the track from Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid, the Disney student was seen arriving at the Bowery Hotel in the city.
Upon entering the hotel, Cyrus had a malfunction of the closet with its top, causing a slip. But Cyrus doesn't let the malfunction depress her, she's hugging him and calling herself on Instagram!
After seeing the photos, the 27-year-old star went to her social media page to share a series of snapshots after the Marc Jacobs show, including the photo of her wardrobe malfunction.
"Swipe to the right," Cyrus captioned the series of photos. "But hurry up. Instagram will definitely delete this post soon."
The social media platform is known for removing photos that break the guidelines of its community. Instagram does not allow nudity, which according to its guidelines, "includes some pictures of female nipples."
But it seems that Instagram has not yet deleted the Cyrus post, which has been active for 13 hours.
While on Instagram on Wednesday night, Cyrus also gave fans a close look at her glamor on the catwalk.
"Great design and execution @marcjacobs," he wrote.
After seeing the publication, Cyrus's boyfriend, Cody Simpson, commented: "Galvanized, you are beyond."
