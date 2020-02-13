Miley Cyrus shouts her own slip in the NSFW photo

You can not tame! Miley Cyrus He has taken over New York Fashion Week.

The "Slide Away,quot; singer delighted fans on Wednesday night when she made a surprise cameo on Marc Jacobs& # 39; NYFW Show. Cyrus, dressed in a bralette top, pants and leather gloves, hit the track with a zebra print coat. After making an appearance at the event full of stars, which also included rides along the track from Gigi Hadid Y Bella Hadid, the Disney student was seen arriving at the Bowery Hotel in the city.

Upon entering the hotel, Cyrus had a malfunction of the closet with its top, causing a slip. But Cyrus doesn't let the malfunction depress her, she's hugging him and calling herself on Instagram!

After seeing the photos, the 27-year-old star went to her social media page to share a series of snapshots after the Marc Jacobs show, including the photo of her wardrobe malfunction.