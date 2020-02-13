Miley Cyrus is not embarrassed by Nip Slip, urging people to see the NSFW photo soon

WENN / Instar

By sharing her photos of New York Fashion Week, the singer of & # 39; Younger Now & # 39; He highlights his wardrobe malfunction and tells people to see the photo without censorship before it is removed from Instagram.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus He may have revealed more than he expected in his cleavage at New York Fashion Week, but that does not mean he is ashamed of it. Embracing the wardrobe malfunction, the 27-year-old singer shared a photo of her fake fashion on Instagram.

On Wednesday, February 12 at night, the former "Hannah Montana"The star posted her photos with a black and white sleeveless blouse while arriving at The Bowery hotel in the city. In the third photo, the top part was pushed aside, causing a slip.

%MINIFYHTML1d61f82d1f935c97f600d32bc834676211% %MINIFYHTML1d61f82d1f935c97f600d32bc834676212%

The hit creator of "Wrecking Ball" highlighted this in the title of his Instagram post, urging people to view the uncensored image before it is removed from the photo sharing platform. "Swipe to the right. But hurry up. Instagram will definitely delete this post soon," he wrote blatantly.

Miley Cyrus shares the NSFW image of her wardrobe malfunction.

Surprisingly, the NFSW image remains on its page after almost 24 hours despite the site's strict nude policy.

At NYFW, Miley delighted her fans when she made a surprise cameo during the Marc Jacobs Fall / Winter 2020 show. He walked down the catwalk with a bralette top, pants and leather gloves while holding a zebra print coat. She wore smoked makeup and a necklace.

<br />

Professional models who walked in the show included Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid Y Kaia Gerber. In the meantime, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell Y Yolanda Hadid They were among celebrities watching from the front row.

Miley is no stranger to exposing her body and personal life with her boyfriend Cody Simpson. Earlier this month, he shared on Instagram Stories spicy photos of his black lace lingerie with a half to the thigh.

One of the images showed her shirtless boyfriend. The "We Can't Stop" singer was seen holding a pair of scissors while Cody rested her chin on her leg. Suggesting that he was cutting his hair, he labeled the post "SUPERBOWL VS SUPERCUTS."